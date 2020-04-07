1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

Historic oil market crash dwarfed by coronavirus crisis online

Amy Harder
Note: Stories limited to English language, North American publishers only. Data: NewsWhip; Chart: Axios Visuals

Sure, the oil industry is in historic turmoil, but with an entire world gripped by the coronavirus crisis, social media users are gravitating to other topics.

Driving the news: Social media interactions on stories about oil and gasoline prices have consistently ranked relatively low during the past month as the coronavirus crisis choked oil demand and wreaked havoc on the industry, according to NewsWhip data provided to Axios.

The big picture: The pandemic is upending the lives of virtually everyone on Earth and throwing nearly every industry into chaos. Sectors that are more consumer-facing, like restaurants, see the most social engagement online.

The intrigue: One of the direct repercussions of this unprecedented oil-industry turmoil is rock-bottom oil — and therefore, gasoline prices. Here’s the rub:

  • People hardly dwell on cheap gas prices in normal times, but that's even more the case now as most of us aren’t driving or flying nearly as much.
  • Only when energy is expensive or gone do the masses really pay attention.
  • This makes it especially hard to convey the sector’s struggles to the masses — and President Trump, who loves cheap oil.

Where it stands: Stories on oil and gas prices saw the highest engagement in early March, right around the time a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia broke out and prompted a big drop in oil prices.

Flashback: Benedict Nicholson, head of research and editorial at NewsWhip, notes that oil news in general received more engagement at the end of July 2019, right when the Green New Deal was receiving a lot of media attention.

Yes, but: Engagement online is just one narrow — but influential — barometer of attention.

Go deeper: Oil is America’s other economic crisis

Go deeper

Amy Harder

Coronavirus crisis tests Trump’s love for cheap oil

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

President Trump is working to help an oil industry imploding as the coronavirus crisis chokes demand, but listen closely and you’ll hear his enduring love for cheap prices.

Why it matters: He’s like most Americans, who worry about energy only when it’s expensive or gone. As president, Trump has been slow and uneven in responding to the sector’s turmoil because of his inclination to cheer rock-bottom prices.

Go deeperArrowApr 6, 2020 - Energy & Environment
Amy Harder

Trump to buy oil for nation’s strategic reserves

President Trump. Photo: The Washington Post / Contributor

President Trump will direct the Energy Department to buy oil for the nation’s strategic stockpile to boost prices and help the oil industry reeling after the market’s historic collapse this week.

The big picture: America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve was created in the 1970s to ensure the U.S. has oil in case of an emergency. Today, Trump is buying oil for the reserve because of an emergency.

Go deeperArrowMar 13, 2020 - Energy & Environment
Amy Harder

Trump calls to fill up more places with oil

President Trump is calling on the Energy Department to find more places to store oil, in the wake of rock-bottom prices and an ensuing economic collapse of the sector itself.

Driving the news: Trump’s comments came Friday during the televised portion of a meeting he hosted with industry CEOs to discuss ways to help the sector. It’s reeling from a historic drop-off in demand with the world shutting down to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Go deeperArrowApr 3, 2020 - Energy & Environment