Rough earnings reports loom for Big Oil companies

This week brings the heart of Big Oil's earnings season and it's not going to be a pretty picture for the industry.

Why it matters: The second-quarter results will bear the heavy imprint of the collapse in demand and prices in recent months — and could reveal more about steps that companies are taking in response.

What's next: European giants Shell and Total report Thursday, while U.S.-based majors ExxonMobil and Chevron report Friday.

What they're saying: "Our team has [forecast] earnings for 72 quarters and 2Q20 seems the most difficult of them," Jefferies analyst Jason Gammel said in a recent note, per S&P Global Platts.

The big picture: "The problem is that there is almost nowhere to hide," Nick Cunningham writes at Oilprice.com.

Typically low crude prices are offset by majors' refining assets aided by cheaper inputs and heavier demand when fuel costs are low, he points out.

But lockdowns crushed demand, and "as a result, refining margins collapsed," Cunningham writes. Petrochemical and gas markets were battered too.

Catch up fast: Results from big oilfield services companies last week already show the pandemic's toll.