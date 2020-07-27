26 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Rough earnings reports loom for Big Oil companies

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Data: Company earnings reports; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

This week brings the heart of Big Oil's earnings season and it's not going to be a pretty picture for the industry.

Why it matters: The second-quarter results will bear the heavy imprint of the collapse in demand and prices in recent months — and could reveal more about steps that companies are taking in response.

What's next: European giants Shell and Total report Thursday, while U.S.-based majors ExxonMobil and Chevron report Friday.

What they're saying: "Our team has [forecast] earnings for 72 quarters and 2Q20 seems the most difficult of them," Jefferies analyst Jason Gammel said in a recent note, per S&P Global Platts.

The big picture: "The problem is that there is almost nowhere to hide," Nick Cunningham writes at Oilprice.com.

  • Typically low crude prices are offset by majors' refining assets aided by cheaper inputs and heavier demand when fuel costs are low, he points out.
  • But lockdowns crushed demand, and "as a result, refining margins collapsed," Cunningham writes. Petrochemical and gas markets were battered too.

Catch up fast: Results from big oilfield services companies last week already show the pandemic's toll.

  • On Friday Schlumberger posted a $3.4 billion loss and said it's cutting 21,000 jobs. The Houston Chronicle has more.

Fadel Allassan
29 mins ago - Health

Miami Marlins cancel home opener as team coronavirus outbreak spreads

Photo: Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Miami Marlins' home opener on Monday night against the Baltimore Orioles was canceled after eight more players and two coaches tested positive for coronavirus, ESPN reports.

Why it matters: It highlights the difficulty of carrying out a sports season as the nation's caseload continues to grow. The MLB chose to allow teams to travel around the country, opting out of the "bubble" environment that other leagues have favored.

Fadel Allassan
57 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Robert O'Brien tests positive for coronavirus

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's national security adviser Robert O'Brien tested positive for coronavirus, Bloomberg first reported.

Why it matters: O'Brien, who is isolating at home and working remotely, is the closest official to Trump to test positive thus far.

Dion Rabouin
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Exclusive: Bob Johnson lays out his solution for wealth inequality

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

After reading Axios' 10 myths about the racial wealth gap, BET co-founder and entrepreneur Robert L. Johnson is issuing a challenge to politicians, civic leaders and Black organizations across the country: Refute the findings or lay out a set of actionable solutions.

What he's saying: And if they can't, "they need to have the courage to stand up to Black people and say, 'You are perpetually a second-class economic population in America,'" Johnson said during an hourlong one-on-one interview Sunday.

