45 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Coronavirus pandemic speeds up oil's long goodbye

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Reproduced from IEA; Chart: Axios Visuals

The coronavirus pandemic is altering the long-term future of oil, but global thirst for the fuel will nonetheless remain large for decades, the International Energy Agency said a sprawling new report released Tuesday.

Why it matters: Its the IEA's deepest effort yet to game out how COVID-19 is changing the future of oil, and energy systems overall in the years ahead.

Driving the news: The IEA compared its demand outlook under current and announced policies and a "delayed recovery" that assumes more enduring economic damage.

  • Both are well below the central "pre-crisis" projection from last year's outlook.

What they're saying: "The era of global oil demand growth will come to an end in the next decade," said IEA head Fatih Birol.

  • "But without a large shift in government policies, there is no sign of a rapid decline. Based on today’s policy settings, a global economic rebound would soon push oil demand back to pre-crisis levels," he said.

The intrigue: Aggressive climate policies would alter the outlook significantly.

  • In IEA's climate-friendly "sustainable development scenario," oil demand falls to 66 million barrels per day by 2040, compared to 104 million in its "stated policies" model.

Go deeper

Amy Harder, author of Generate
5 hours ago - Energy & Environment
Column / Harder Line

Ursula Perano
6 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Jeff Tracy
2 hours ago - Sports

Photo: Tom Pennington/Getty Images

