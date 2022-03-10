Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

HOUSTON — Top oil industry officials say they deserve a seat at the table when it comes to tackling climate change — and argue there's really no choice anyway.

Driving the news: "At COP26 the energy industry was not invited to have a seat at the table to find solutions to the transition to alternatives," Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said at the CERAWeek by S&P Global conference here Tuesday, referring to the big UN climate summit in late 2021.

He said incumbent energy companies have the experience and expertise and capital to deliver on major projects.

The big picture: Other executives here have offered a similar take.

"While we may show up as kind of a strange person or entity to be at the climate change table, I think we're 100% needed there," Shell USA President Gretchen Watkins said during a panel.

"We're good at building relationships with governments and partnerships with each other. We're good at actually doing things at scale," she said.

Yes, but: Critics of the industry argue they're talking the talk more than walking the walk, noting that zero-carbon energy remains a small share of capital spending.