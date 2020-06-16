26 mins ago - Energy & Environment

IEA predicts historic jump for oil demand in 2021, but still below 2019 levels overall

Ben Geman, author of Generate

The demand of oil crashed due to restrictions from coronavirus. Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images

The International Energy Agency sees oil demand surging by an unprecedented 5.7 million barrels per day next year, but even that would leave it 2.4 million below 2019 levels.

Why it matters: This morning's report is the first time that IEA's closely watched, detailed monthly market analysis has looked ahead to 2021.

  • IEA sees a major return to activity (which is already underway), but also expects the collapse in air travel will drag on oil demand until 2022 — or even well beyond.
  • The sharply lower demand projected in 2021 compared to the pre-COVID era of 2019 is "largely explained by the dire situation of the aviation sector," IEA notes, citing industry estimates that passenger traffic will still be down about 55%.

The big picture: IEA also now sees global demand down 8.1 million barrels per day this year compared to 2019, which is an unprecedented collapse but not quite as steep as they had once projected.

  • "While the oil market remains fragile, the recent modest recovery in prices suggests that the first half of 2020 is ending on a more optimistic note," IEA said.
  • "If recent trends in production are maintained and demand does recover, the market will be on a more stable footing by the end of the second half," they said, citing production cuts by OPEC+ and other nations.

Worth noting: Take these recovery estimates with a grain of salt. Or chunks of salt. "[W]e should not underestimate the enormous uncertainties," IEA said.

Go deeper

Ben Geman
39 mins ago - Energy & Environment

BP cuts long-term price assumptions, writes down $17 billion in assets

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

BP's mammoth asset write-down is certainly a big story, but whether it's a big climate change story is a trickier question. Let's give it a qualified yes.

Catch up fast: The oil-and-gas giant yesterday made several announcements rooted in its view of the "enduring impact" of COVID-19 on the economy and demand, and where it sees clean energy going.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 8,058,427 — Total deaths: 437,473 — Total recoveries — 3,893,780Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 2,114,026 — Total deaths: 116,127 — Total recoveries: 576,334 — Total tested: 23,984,592Map.
  3. Business: May saw the biggest monthly jump in consumer spending in history.
  4. Public health: Why the U.S. didn't run out of hospital beds for coronavirus patients.
  5. 🎬 Entertainment: Movie theaters face uncertain future as country reopens.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Sam Baker
1 hour ago - Health

U.K. researchers say they've found life-saving coronavirus drug

British scientists in Oxford work to find coronavirus treatments. Photo: Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images

Dexamethasone, a widely available steroid, appears to be a life-saving coronavirus treatment, reducing deaths among the sickest patients in a large, controlled clinical trial, British researchers said Tuesday.

Why it matters: This would be the first treatment with the potential to save lives — and it's an existing, generic drug, meaning it could be widely available and relatively cheap.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow