Oil group CEO on France blocking LNG deal: "We take great umbrage"

Amy Harder, author of Generate

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The CEO of the American Petroleum Institute criticized the French government’s move blocking a $7 billion deal to import U.S. liquefied natural gas over concerns about climate change.

Why it matters: The tension reflects intercontinental division over how aggressively governments and companies should tackle global warming, including the potent greenhouse gas methane that’s the primary component of gas.

What happened: The French government told the power company Engie, which is partially government-owned, to hold off on an LNG deal with U.S. company NextDecade, a French site reported earlier this month (and Politico confirmed).

  • This particular LNG comes from gas produced in the Permian Basin spanning Texas and New Mexico, a region that’s faced criticism for high levels of flaring (wasting) methane.

What they’re saying: "We take great umbrage at that of course,” said Mike Sommers, CEO and president of API, in what are his first comments on the matter.

  • “We do not think that gas or oil for that matter from other countries is any cleaner than what is produced in the United States,” he said.

The big picture: Europe has long been more aggressive on climate-change policy than its counterpart across the Atlantic, but the divide has grown wider under President Trump, who has rolled back most federal climate rules, including methane standards. Meanwhile, the European Union just announced a strategy to cut down on such emissions.

How it works: When burned, natural gas emits half as much carbon dioxide as coal, the electricity source it’s often replacing, which is why it has reduced emissions in the U.S. as it displaced coal. It gets more complicated.

  • Companies often waste natural gas (and thus put methane into the air) when infrastructure is lacking or oil prices are too low.
  • It also takes a lot of energy to liquefy the gas for shipping and then reprocess once the gas gets to its destination, which raises the climate-change footprint.
  • The Energy Department, under both Trump and the Obama administration, issued reports finding American LNG had a similar climate footprint compared to gas coming from Russia and Algeria.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Oct 28, 2020 - Energy & Environment

Wanted: A U.S. climate migration policy

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A new analysis of migration influenced by climate change calls for changes to U.S. immigration policy that enable more targeted efforts to address the topic.

The big picture: Climate change is already driving migration through flooding, drought and other effects, with more expected in the future, according to a brief from the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
22 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Shell posts profit and boosts dividend

Royal Dutch Shell PLC sign. Photo: Aleksander Kalka/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Royal Dutch Shell reported a nearly $1 billion third-quarter profit Thursday, beating analysts' forecasts, and announced a slight increase in dividends.

Driving the news: Its stock is up 3% in premarket trading this morning but remains at roughly 25-year lows as the sector faces headwinds from COVID-19's effect on prices and demand.

Shawna Chen
Oct 28, 2020 - Energy & Environment

Cuomo adviser: New York is "putting equity at the center" of climate work

In a line that stretched upwards of a mile, over 700 New Yorkers marched across the Brooklyn Bridge on April 18, 2019 to demand Gov. Andrew Cuomo to block the controversial Williams Northeast Supply Enhancement (NESE) Pipeline, which would carry fracked gas through New York Harbor. Photo by Erik McGregor via Getty

The challenges of race, equity and the environment are “intersecting and interconnected," and New York is “putting equity at the center,” Ali Zaidi, New York’s deputy secretary for energy and environment, said at an Axios event on Wednesday.

Why it matters: Low-income communities and communities of color are most at risk from climate change, experts say. Because climate change determines who benefits and suffers from the consequences of greenhouse gases, racial justice has become increasingly critical in the pursuit of environmental justice.

