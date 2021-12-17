The evolution of ocean-based industries — the "blue economy" — will include a huge increase in demand for marine areas for wind turbines, a new report finds.

The big picture: The advisory and risk management firm DNV is out with detailed analyses of ocean industries in the coming decades.

What they found: The report estimates that by 2050, about 368,000 square kilometers of ocean surface will be used for the production of energy and food, compared to about 40,000 three years ago.

"This represents a more than nine-fold increase in demand for ocean space, and hints at the tremendous challenge for Marine Spatial Planning in some parts of the world."

Offshore wind represents the lion's share of the growth, while aquaculture expands, too.

The intrigue: Today 80% of capital expenditures on ocean industries are in the oil-and-gas sector. That's slated to drop as offshore oil and eventually gas production decline significantly by midcentury while wind production surges.

"By 2050 the picture is radically different with offshore wind accounting for 50% of capex, and oil and gas will have shrunk to 25%."

Another shift: Aquaculture (fish farming) production is projected to double by 2050, approaching wild catches as the latter declines due to overfishing and climate change.

