NY legislature passes bill to soften Trump's pardon power

New York's Democratically controlled state assembly passed a measure on Tuesday permitting prosecutors to pursue state charges against any individual who receives a presidential pardon for a federal conviction, targeting President Trump's pardon power, NBC News reports.

Context: State law does not currently allow a person to be tried for the same crime that the federal government has already prosecuted. The bill would establish a limited exception within New York's double jeopardy law, allowing state prosecutors to open or proceed with investigations into any pardoned person who, while in the state of New York, served in a president's administration, worked on a campaign or transition into the White House, or was employed by a nonprofit or business controlled by the president, per NBC.