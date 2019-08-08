NSA's free malware research tool gains traction, 6 months on

It's been a good six months for Ghidra. The software has been downloaded more than 500,000 times from GitHub.

"We had a bet on how many downloads it would be," Brian Knighton, senior researcher at the NSA, told Axios. "We were off by quite a factor."

Ghidra also netted the NSA two nominations for "Pwnie" awards at the typically NSA-adverse DEF CON hacker conference this week.

The NSA was also pleasantly surprised with the number of outside developers modifying code and creating new features for the now open-source program.

The toolkit is popular enough that the NSA now offers touring classes on Ghidra for colleges and universities.

The big picture: It's still too early to judge Ghidra's success based on its use in published malware research or incidents in which hackers have been thwarted. But based on engagement of new and old researchers alike, that kind of evidence seems likely to follow.

The background: Ghidra is a reverse-engineering tool that allows researchers to translate computer-executable programs into human-readable programming language commands.

When Ghidra was released, observers speculated that the purpose of the release was to create a global research explosion to counter national threats.

That was certainly one NSA goal. But another that's been overlooked is cutting down the training time for NSA recruitment.

“Now we can hire someone who has already used Ghidra,” said Knighton.

Knighton will present an update on Ghidra at the Black Hat cybersecurity conference Thursday, including new NSA-developed features and answers to some of the lingering questions about the program.