Nike announced is shuttering its athletic training and track program, the Nike Oregon Project, just two weeks after head coach Alberto Salazar was banned from the sport by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency for trafficking banned substances, Runner's World reports.

Why it matters: Nike's Oregon Project made American distance running competitive and produced a number of Olympic and world champions since opening in 2001. Shutting it down jeopardize's America's future in distance events.