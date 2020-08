Nike this week is rolling out five editions of Kobe Bryant sneakers, but few fans have been able to get them at retail price. Instead, they've been scooped up by resellers who use bots to acquire the shoes and then charge consumers hundreds of dollars extra.

Axios Re:Cap digs into the multi-billion dollar sneaker resale market with "For The Win's" Mike Sykes, who argues that Bryant's legacy is being tarnished.