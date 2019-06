Francis S. Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, will no longer participate in all-male speaking panels, per a statement released on Wednesday.

Why it matters: Majority or all-male panels, or "manels," have received some public criticism in recent years for not incorporating women's voices and professional experiences, or for not considering those experiences as valuable as men's. From 2013 to 2018, "men outnumbered women 2 to 1 as event speakers," NPR reports.