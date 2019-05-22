New York's state legislature passed a bill on Wednesday permitting tax officials to turn over President Trump's state returns to any one of three congressional committees, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: Trump has refused to comply with a congressional subpoena for his federal tax returns, which are likely to contain similar information to his state returns. If Gov. Andrew Cuomo signs the bill as expected, the move could ignite a heated battle between New York state and Trump's legal team.