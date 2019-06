California, building on existing mandates, enacted legislation last year requiring all state power to be carbon-free by 2045.

A cap-and-trade plan with steep reduction targets is heading toward passage in Oregon.

The big picture: "The agreement to pass the so-called Climate & Communities Protection Act calls for New York to eliminate 85% of its overall planet-warming emissions by 2050, while offsetting or capturing the other 15%," HuffPost reports.

Where it stands: New York has small per-capita emissions compared to the country overall, but as of 2016 the populous state ranked 9th in overall energy-related CO2 output, per the Energy Information Administration.

New York is also under unified Democratic control after the party regained the state's Senate in 2018.

In addition to the economy-wide cuts, the bill requires 70% renewable power by 2030 and zero-emissions power overall by 2040, according to several reports.

