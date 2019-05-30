The New Hampshire Senate voted on Thursday to eliminate the death penalty, overriding Republican Gov. Chris Sununu's veto, the Washington Post reports.

The big picture: Capital punishment is on the decline. As of today, 21 states have dissolved the act, with New Hampshire being the final to ban the measure in the New England region. However, the vote to abolish was mostly symbolic — New Hampshire's practice is practically inactive. Only one person in the state is on death row, who will now be in prison for life with no chance for parole.