Growing opposition to natural gas pipelines hasn't hurt federal approvals

Data: Federal Energy Regulation Commission; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Environmental opposition to natural gas pipelines has grown significantly over the last decade, but the impact on actual federal approvals of such projects is limited.

Driving the news: The chart above, via the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, shows annual approvals of natural gas pipeline capacity over the past couple of decades. These approvals ebb and flow with fuel prices and other cyclical parts of the energy business.