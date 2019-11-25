Utility company National Grid said Monday it was lifting a natural gas services moratorium it had imposed in parts of New York since May in response to the state rejecting a pipeline.
Why it matters: The battle, which left thousands without access to the fuel, is the starkest repercussion yet of fights brewing for years across the country over oil and gas pipelines and their role in fueling climate change.
Driving the news: National Grid will pursue a series of moves, including increasing energy efficiency and relying more on portable compressed natural gas, to ensure supply to its customers, the company said Monday.
- The company will also pay $36 million in penalties to customers affected and also to support clean-energy projects, according to the office of Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D).
The bottom line: Today's move is a victory for climate activists and specifically Cuomo, who had given the utility until Tuesday to respond to a threat to revoke its license.
