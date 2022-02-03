Sign up for our daily briefing

National Butterfly Center closes after right-wing harassment

Shawna Chen

A red-bordered pixie butterfly at the National Butterfly Center in Mission. Texas. Photo: Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP via Getty Images

The National Butterfly Center in Mission, Texas, said Wednesday that it will shut down "for the immediate future" after facing ongoing harassment rooted in right-wing conspiracy theories.

Why it matters: The nonprofit nature reserve, one of the most popular tourist destinations in the Rio Grande Valley, became a target after it sued the Trump administration in 2017 disputing its planned U.S.-Mexico border wall.

  • The center said the wall would cut its property in two and damage the environment, according to NPR.
  • It said last Friday that it would close temporarily over the weekend due to "credible threats" involving a nearby rally headlined by former President Trump.

What they're saying: In the announcement, the center called the closure an "unexpected business disruption caused by false and defamatory attacks directed by political operatives."

  • "We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this may cause to members and visitors, many of whom plan trips months in advance, to experience this truly exceptional place," Marianna Trevino Wright, the center's executive director, said in a statement.
  • "The safety of our staff and visitors is our primary concern," added Jeffrey Glassberg, president of the center's parent organization the North American Butterfly Association.
  • "We look forward to reopening, soon, when the authorities and professionals who are helping us navigate this situation give us the green light."

What to watch: It's unclear when or if the center will reopen, though the announcement noted that staff will remain paid.

Lachlan Markay
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

How much 2022 candidates are paying after endorsements

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Some big-name 2022 candidates are cutting checks to high-profile backers who endorsed their campaigns, records show.

Why it matters: Key endorsements are a known boon to campaigns battling for support, especially among ideologically committed primary voters. The payments raise the specter of a quid pro quo.

Shawna ChenAndrew Freedman
Updated 2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

109 million under winter weather alerts as U.S. faces "massive" storm

Forecast high temperatures from the National Weather Service for Feb. 3. Credit: Weatherbell.com

More than 109 million people are under winter precipitation alerts and over 3.6 million are subject to cold temperature alerts as the U.S. faces its second major winter storm in a week. Compared to last weekend's New England blizzard, this has a much larger real estate footprint, with the National Weather Service (NWS) describing its scope as "massive."

The latest: About a third of the continental 48 states are feeling its impact, with temperatures dropping 20 to 40 degrees below average in some areas, according to the NWS. It's due to hit the hardest in the Ohio Valley and parts of the South, where icy roads and power outages could lead to blackouts.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
5 hours ago - Economy & Business

The Cuomos' featured role in Jeff Zucker's demise

Jeff Zucker and Chris Cuomo. Photo: Desiree Navarro/WireImage

CNN boss Jeff Zucker's previously undisclosed relationship with a longtime senior colleague, which led his resignation Wednesday, was with CNN chief marketing officer Allison Gollust.

Why it matters: Gollust had once served as the communications director for former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. CNN fired anchor Chris Cuomo for breaching media ethics by advising his brother, the former governor, during the sexual misconduct investigation that led to his resignation.

