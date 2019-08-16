New working paper makes case for "modest" carbon taxes
Even "modest" carbon taxes, like those seen in the chart above, would cut emissions as much as the Obama-era vehicle and power plant rules that President Trump is abandoning, an MIT economist found in a new working paper.
Why it matters: The results "underscore the economic power of a carbon tax" compared to "economically inefficient" regulations, writes Christopher Knittel, who directs the MIT Center for Energy and Environmental Policy Research.
The big picture: The pro-tax argument arrives as Democratic 2020 hopefuls are tossing around plans to revive and toughen Obama-era initiatives, while lawmakers from both parties have recently floated CO2 tax bills.
Driving the news: The new paper attempts to calculate what level of taxes on CO2 or greenhouses gases more broadly would provide emissions cuts equivalent to these 3 major policies combined:
Auto mileage standards imposed by the Obama administration.
President Obama's Clean Power Plan for electricity (which never took effect).
A 2007 law that expanded the national biofuels mandate.
But, but, but: Carbon taxes have very little traction among Republican lawmakers despite a few members' recent efforts.
And they've got limited cachet among progressive climate activists these days, at least as a primary weapon against global warming.
Leading Democratic contenders — even the ones who support carbon pricing or are open to it — aren't emphasizing them either.
Of note: The paper is limited in scope. It's exploring emissions cuts that are too small to deeply decarbonize the U.S. economy, or even achieve the U.S. goals under the Paris agreement.
As the Rhodium Group consultancy has noted in the past, even the wider suite of Obama policies would not have met the Paris pledge his administration submitted of a 26%–28% cut in U.S. GHG emissions by 2025.
However, Knittel cautioned against inferring that extremely high taxes would be needed to achieve steep emissions cuts.