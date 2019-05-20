In a bipartisan push, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) introduced a bill on Monday to raise the tobacco purchase age from 18 to 21, Politico reports.

Details: The Tobacco-Free Youth Act — as the legislation is dubbed — is a measure largely intended to curb teen use of e-cigarettes. While McConnell's April proposal included exemptions for "men and women who served in uniform," this bill applies to everyone under 21. The bill — which includes all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes — does not preclude states from implementing their own, more restrictive tobacco laws. The proposed action follows the growth in e-cigarette use among teenagers after years of dwindling smoking rates within that demographic.