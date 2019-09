Why it matters: While individual states are improving security on their own, there are still cost constraints some states can't surmount without federal funding.

Conservative leaders Grover Norquist and Adam Brandon held a press conference on Wednesday to push McConnell toward action, while Democrats have needled him on the issue since 2016.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said $250 million in funding would not eliminate the need for a more comprehensive election security plan.

Homeland Security expressed optimism Thursday. "We're excited about the deal if it comes to pass," Christopher Krebs, director of DHS's Cyber Infrastructure Security Agency, which handles the department's efforts in election security, told reporters at a cybersecurity conference.

But, but, but: Krebs added that states would value consistent, dependable funding more than a one-time cash splurge.

