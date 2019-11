This year brought the launch of the $500 million "Beyond Carbon" campaign, which expands on that anti-coal work by calling, among other things, for blocking construction of new natural gas plants.

Where it stands: Environmentalists applaud his climate work, but stories yesterday in the Washington Post and the Washington Examiner quote activists who aren't thrilled by his maybe-campaign.

My own conversations with activists in recent days are consistent with those pieces. There are a few reasons for the missing embrace...

Bloomberg, as the stories note, earlier this year knocked the Green New Deal as unrealistic.

A billionaire parachuting into the race? That's out of step with the zeitgeist on the left, where Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders are putting a major focus on inequality.

But, but, but: If Bloomberg runs and somehow becomes the nominee, major environmental groups would certainly pour all kinds of resources into electing him over President Trump.

