"We're not waiting for the next administration. We're acting now to put America on the path to 100% clean energy," says Bloomberg, whose work promotes state and local emissions efforts, in one of the spots.

What they're doing: Bloomberg launched the $500 million Beyond Carbon effort earlier this year. It aims to wean the U.S. off coal and halt construction of new gas-fired power plants, among other priorities.

Yes, but: It's not the only deep-pocketed interest running new ads. The powerful American Petroleum Institute launched a few days ago a 7-figure buy with TV, digital spots, and more.

The big picture: The goal of the pro-natural gas campaign is to "provide balance to the energy debate as Congress returns and the presidential primary continues," the group said. The spots are here and here.