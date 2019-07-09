Mexico's finance minister resigns, pushing peso to biggest fall in 4 weeks

The Mexican peso fell 1.3%, the largest amount in 4 weeks, against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday after Mexico's Finance Minister Carlos Urzúa resigned unexpectedly.

What happened: Urzúa sent a letter to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in which he suggested members of the president's inner circle with "patent conflict of interest" had meddled in policy and that decisions had been made without "sufficient foundation."