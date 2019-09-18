Merriam-Webster adds "they" as a nonbinary pronoun

Details: The new entry for "they" is the fourth sense of the word, "used to refer to a single person whose gender identity is nonbinary."

Merriam-Webster uses the word in a sentence as an example:

"I knew certain things about … the person I was interviewing.… They had adopted their gender-neutral name a few years ago, when they began to consciously identify as nonbinary — that is, neither male nor female. They were in their late 20s, working as an event planner, applying to graduate school."

For the record: The style guide for NLGJA, the LGBTQ journalists association, defines nonbinary as: "...a person whose gender identity and/or expression is neither male nor female. Nonbinary individuals may identify as somewhere between male and female, or reject a binary categorization of gender altogether."

On the topic of identity, Merriam-Webster also announced a new sense to the word inclusive: “allowing and accommodating people who have historically been excluded (as because of their race, gender, sexuality, or ability).”

Some other newly added words: