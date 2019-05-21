Merck buys developer of oral oncology drugs valued at $2.25 billion

Merck (NYSE: MRK) agreed to buy Peloton Therapeutics, a Dallas-based developer of oral oncology drugs. The deal is valued at upwards of $2.25 billion, including $1.05 billion upfront in cash.

Why it matters: This reflects how Big Pharma is seeking to bolster oncology pipelines via M&A, including recent mega-deals like BSM/Celgene and Eli Lilly/Loxo Oncology. It also pulls an IPO off the board, as Peloton had been scheduled to list later this week.