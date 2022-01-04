Sign up for our daily briefing

Mercedes unveils buzzy long-range electric sedan

Ben Geman
Ben Geman, author of Generate

Vision EQXX electric concept car. Photo courtesy of Mercedes

Mercedes-Benz has taken the wraps off an efficient electric sedan that the auto giant calls capable of traveling 620 miles per charge.

Why it matters: That's beyond anything on the road today, even Lucid Motor's 520-mile range luxury Air sedan that began reaching customers a few months ago.

  • And as CNN notes, that's also further than a Toyota Prius hybrid can travel on a full tank of gasoline.
  • Mercedes revealed the Vision EQXX in a virtual presentation for the CES tech show in Las Vegas.

Yes, but: It's a concept, not a product. Mercedes calls it a "technology blueprint for series production." (Car and Driver calls it "production-viable, although not production-intended.")

The intrigue: Mercedes says the range is achieved not through brute force, but via efficiency gains that make the battery more energy-dense.

  • The battery takes up 50% less space and weighs 30% less than batteries with "comparable capacity," they claim.
  • It uses less than 10 kilowatt-hours per 62 miles of travel, Mercedes said, though it's citing digital simulations.

The big picture: It's part of Mercedes' wider push into EVs, with plans to invest over $45 billion through 2030.

  • Motor Trend frames the Vision EQXX concept as a legacy automaker fighting the EV startups, noting "the establishment strikes back."

Erin Doherty
16 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Drivers stranded overnight on I-95 after snowstorm slams D.C. area

Screenshot: MSNBC's "Morning Joe"

Snowbound traffic on I-95 northbound in Stafford County, Va. — about 30 miles south of D.C. — was at a standstill this morning after an 11-plus-hour overnight ordeal, NBC News correspondent Josh Lederman reported from his car, stuck in the jam.

Driving the news: Hundreds of cars and motorcycles were stranded overnight in freezing temperatures after a crash involving six tractor-trailers brought a 50-mile stretch of the highway to a grinding halt, AP reports.

Courtenay Brown
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Get ready for 2022's Fed

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Get ready for new faces who could leave a mark on the economic recovery.

Where it stands: There are three open slots on the seven-seat Federal Reserve Board of Governors, plus openings for permanent heads at two regional Fed banks — all of which may be filled this year.

Tina Reed, author of Vitals
3 hours ago - Health

America's health system under pressure from Omicron

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Parts of the U.S. health system — from testing sites to emergency departments to hospitals — are quickly being overwhelmed by Omicron.

Driving the news: Several states including Ohio, Illinois, Delaware and Maryland have reported record highs for COVID hospitalizations.

