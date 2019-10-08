What they're saying: "There’s a difference between saying somebody is troubled and is angry and saying they have a brain disorder," said the study's lead author, Bernice Pescosolido of Indiana University.

Associations between mental illness and violence are growing, the study found, as is support for forced treatment of those conditions.

In 2018, more than 60% believed people with schizophrenia are dangerous to others.

30% characterized those with depression as likely to be violent toward others.

Reality check: People with mental illness are more likely to be victims of gun violence than perpetrators of anonymous mass shootings, according to the American Psychiatric Association.

Mental health reporting laws, which both Republicans and Democrats have endorsed, are not as effective as background checks and safe storage laws, Wired reports.

The bottom line: Progress has been made in reducing the stigma of mental illness, but that progress is fragile at best.