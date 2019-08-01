Between the lines: Many patients with commercial insurance get new hips and knees in surgery centers instead of hospitals. Medicare started allowing knee replacements to occur in outpatient centers in 2018, and officials have contemplated doing the same with hip replacements since then — so this was just a matter of time.

Hospitals aren’t thrilled about this shift because these surgeries are more lucrative in the inpatient setting.

There’s also concern about whether Medicare patients, who usually are older and more frail, need extra recovery time before going home.

Yes, but: Surgery centers and orthopedic surgeons naturally love this because they’ll get a ton of new Medicare patients, and the revenue that comes along with it.

And hospitals have been hedging this trend for years by acquiring orthopedic surgery centers and physician groups.

