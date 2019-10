Health insurers continue to see Medicare Advantage as a lucrative business, especially as aging Baby Boomers have propelled enrollment to about 22 million people, Bloomberg reports.

Why it matters: Health insurers and the Trump administration are working fast to sign people up for the private Medicare plans instead of traditional Medicare. And the president's executive order last week aims to keep funneling even more people toward Medicare Advantage over time, Axios' Marisa Fernandez writes.