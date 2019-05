Why it matters: With 53 seats, Republicans could confirm a nominee in 2020 regardless of Democratic challenge. Three of the 9 Supreme Court justices — Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer and Clarence Thomas — are 70 or older.

The backdrop: In 2016, McConnell refused President Obama's Supreme Court pick, Merrick Garland, saying: “The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice,” per Politico. “Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president.”