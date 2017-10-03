 Mattis says staying in Iran deal is in U.S. national security interest - Axios
Mattis says staying in Iran deal is in U.S. national security interest

Screengrab via YouTube of Mattis testifying before the Senate Armed Services Committee

Defense Secretary Mattis was asked Tuesday at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing whether he believes it is in America's "national security interest at this time to remain" in the Iran nuclear deal. After a lengthy pause, Mattis replied to Sen. Angus King: "Yes Senator, I do."
Why it matters: Trump has an October 15 deadline to certify Iran's compliance with the deal, or decline to do so. Trump has slammed the pact as "the worst deal ever", and has been wrestling with whether to take a step toward ending it. This also puts Mattis directly at odds with Iran hawks like John Bolton who are urging Trump to rip up the deal, and say it's a disaster for national security.
The percentage of U.S. households with guns is falling

The percentage of U.S. households with guns has been trending downward for years. However, gun-owning households have more firearms than they used to — 8 on average vs 4 in 1994 — so the number of guns in the U.S. has actually gone up, per the Washington Post's analysis of multiple polls.

Data: NORC at the University of Chicago; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon / Axios
Methodology: "Researchers surveyed about 1,500 adults in each of the years studied and asked them, 'Do you happen to have in your home (if house: or garage) any guns or revolvers?' Numbers for gun ownership tend to vary across polls, depending on responders' willingness to divulge ownership information and other factors. Still, the downward trend of gun-owning households is consistent across data sets.

LIVE: Microsoft steps up bet on AR, VR

Microsoft's Alex Kipman showed off the latest Windows Mixed Reality headsets at an event in San Francisco. Photo: Ina Fried / Axios

As part of its focus on virtual and augmented reality, Microsoft has acquired Altspace VR, a struggling virtual reality social network that had been set to shut down earlier this year.

Microsoft also used a San Francisco event to show off the latest Windows-based virtual reality headsets, including a new $499 model from Samsung and announced a free Halo-themed VR game. Also at the event, Intel announced it would broadcast some of the upcoming Winter Olympics in virtual reality.

The full Steam content library (one of the largest collections of VR titles) is also coming to Windows 10 consumers later this year (albeit in preview form).

Why it matters: Having missed out on mobile, Microsoft is making a big bet on what it calls "mixed reality" — a field that spans augmented and virtual reality. A new update to Windows 10, coming next month, has support for both built-in.

The event is still taking place. Check back for updates.

GM's Cruise: 'It's not about the number of miles driven"

Cruise

General Motors' self-driving car unit, Cruise, wants to shift how consumers (and the press) evaluate self-driving car technology, which has so far focused on the total number of miles driven.

Between the lines: This is Cruise's attempt to shake the notion that the company with the most autonomous miles driven has the best self-driving cars. Currently, that distinction, at least in California, goes to Waymo, Alphabet's self-driving car unit, which began working on this in 2009 (Cruise declined to share its miles driven so far in 2017). Cruise's move also comes just a day after a report from The Information that paints a bumpy picture of Waymo's self-driving cars, which have been driving around Chandler, Ariz. and nearby suburbs.

What Cruise is saying: "[D]riving in San Francisco is almost nothing like driving in the suburbs or anywhere else," Cruise co-founder and CEO Kyle Vogt told reporters on Tuesday. "My point today is not that it's going to take time but that testing in these environments will take less time." In San Francisco, says Cruise, its cars encounter left turns, emergency vehicles, and other scenarios much more often than when driving around the Phoenix, Ariz. suburbs.


For Americans, privately-owned guns are deadlier than war

Photo: Elaine Thompson, Ahn Young-joon / AP

Since the mass shooting in Las Vegas, proponents of tougher gun control laws have touted the statistic that there have been more American civilian deaths since 1968 due to privately owned firearms than from all American military conflicts combined.

Why it matters: It's important to understand the statistics as a whole when looking for solutions to gun violence, while also acknowledging the gravity of the horror in Las Vegas.

Here are some important details to keep in mind:

  • The most generous estimates put the number of deaths from the battle field since the Revolutionary War at about 1.3 million, according to Politifact.
  • Many war-related deaths are the result of disease. For every three soldiers killed in the Civil War, five more died from disease.
  • The number of deaths related to gun use since 1968 is 1,516,863, according to a report and data collected by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
  • Nearly two-thirds of those firearm related deaths are suicides, FiveThirtyEight notes. Almost half of all suicides in the U.S. are performed with guns.
  • Of the times a gun was used for murder (not negligent manslaughter), FiveThirtyEight found that fewer than 5% were instances of mass shootings — when four or more are killed.
  • Between 2002 and 2015, only 82 people were killed due to an act of terrorism, defined by the Global Terrorism Database as "the threatened or actual use of illegal force and violence by a non-state actor to attain a political, economic, religious, or social goal through fear, coercion, or intimidation."
Victims of the Las Vegas shooting

From left: Rachel Parker (AP); Susan Smith (Simi Valley Unified School District); Sandy Casey (Manhattan Beach Unified School District)

At least 59 have been killed and 527 others injured after a shooter opened fire on a country music concert in Las Vegas Sunday night, the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Names, not a number: The victims came from Tennessee, New Mexico, California and Alaska. They were school teachers, first responders, and nurses. They were wives, brothers, mothers, and sons. Many were young students, excited for a night of country music, who entered the concert venue and never came out.

Below are the names and occupations of those who have been confirmed dead, with links to more information. This post will continue to be updated as more names are released.

The victims:

  • Sonny Melton, 29, a registered nurse from Tennessee who died trying to shield his wife from the gunfire.
  • Lisa Romero-Muniz, a secretary at Miyamura High School in New Mexico.
  • Jordan McIldoon, 23, a mechanic apprentice who was about to start trade school in British Columbia, Canada.
  • Jessica Klymchuk, 34, a mother of four who worked as a librarian and bus driver at a Catholic school in Alberta, Canada.
  • Quinton Robbins, 20, a student at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas.
  • Sandy Casey, a special education teacher at the Manhattan Beach Middle School in California.
  • Rachael Parker, 33, a records technician for the police department in Manhattan Beach, Calif.
  • Adrian Murfitt, 35, a commercial fisherman in Anchorage, Alaska.
  • Dorene Anderson, a stay-at-home mother in Anchorage, Alaska.
  • Charleston "Chuck" Hartfield, 34, a military veteran, a youth football coach, and a police officer for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department who was off-duty Sunday night.
  • Angela "Angie" Gomez, 20, a 2015 graduate of Riverside Polytechnic High School in Riverside, California.
  • Susan Smith, 53, an office manager at Vista Fundamental Elementary School in Simi Valley, California.
  • Bailey Schweitzer, 20, a receptionist at Infinity Communications and Consulting in Bakersfield, Calif. who attended the concert with her mom.
  • Rhonda LeRocque; 42, a design company in Cambridge, Massachusetts. She was with her husband and 7-year-old daughter when she died.
  • Denise Burditus, 50, a wife who lived in Martinsburg, West Virginia.
  • John Phippen, 56, a father of five, grandfather of one, and owned a remodeling and repair company in Santa Clarita, California.
  • Jack Beaten, a father of two from California, who was shot while trying to protect his wife. He died in the hospital.
  • Chris Roybal, 28, of Southern California. He was a Navy veteran who served in Afghanistan.
  • Thomas Day Jr., 54, a home builder and father of four from Riverside, California. He was with all of his children when he died.
  • Hannah Ahlers, 35, a mother of three from Murrieta, California.
  • Dana Gardner, 52, a deputy recorder for California's San Bernardino County, where she worked for 26 years.
  • Jennifer Topaz Irvine, 42, a family law attorney based in San Diego.
  • Jenny Parks, a mother of three and a teacher with Westside Union School District in California.
  • Neysa Tonks, a mother of three from Las Vegas who worked at Technologent, a California-based technology company.
  • Carrie Barnette, 34, a Disney employee of 11 years.
  • Kurt Von Tillow, 55, from Cameron Park, Calif.
  • Victor Link, 52, a father and a loan processor from San Clemente, Calif.
  • Bill Wolfe Jr., a husband and a wrestling coach from Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.
What Trump will and won't see in Puerto Rico

Satellite image of Puerto Rico at night on July 24, before the passing of Hurricane Maria, and on Sept. 24, after the storm hit. 9 days later, 95% of the island is still without power. Photo: NOAA via AP

President Trump will spend 5.5. hours on the ground in San Juan, Puerto Rico Tuesday, surveying Hurricane Maria's damage. But Trump will likely stay in and around the island's capital, where 400,000 of Puerto Rico's 3.5 million residents live and where hurricane recovery is progressing with disproportionate speed. Meanwhile 95% of the island is still without power, and half of Puerto Rico still lacks clean drinking water.

Why it matters: Blocked roadways and a lack of truck drivers have kept much of the food, water, medicine and other resources shipped to Puerto Rico at the Port of San Juan. During his visit, Trump will see a city on its way to recovery.

Trump meets storm victims in Puerto Rico

President Donald Trump takes a walking tour to survey hurricane damage and recovery efforts in a neighborhood in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico. Photo: Evan Vucci / AP

President Trump and First Lady Melania met with victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico Tuesday, shaking their hands, posing for photos, listening to their stories, and offering reassurances.

"Your governor and your mayor have done really a fantastic job," Trump said in San Juan. "We're going to help you out. Have a good time."
New battle for DC power: Bezos v Powell Jobs

Bezos (L) and Powell Jobs. Photos: AP

Laurene Powell Jobs, the billionaire philanthropist and president of the Emerson Collective, is buying a big stake in the organization that owns the NBA's Wizards and NHL's Capitals, the Washington Post reports.

Powell Jobs, widow of Apple's Steve Jobs, is further establishing herself as a D.C. power player. Meanwhile, so has another West Coast billionaire — Jeff Bezos.
Media

Bezos spent $250 million in 2013 to buy the Washington Post. Through the Emerson collective, Powell Jobs in July bought a majority stake in another D.C. media institution, the Atlantic. She is also an investor in Axios.

Local ties

Bezos bought two neighboring mansions in Washington's Kalorama neighborhood last year for $23 million, planning to turn them into a single-family home. Powell Jobs has dated Adrian Fenty, who was D.C.'s mayor from 2007 to 2011.

The latest

Powell Jobs now owns 20% of Monumental Sports and Entertainment, which include the Wizards, Capitals and Capital One Arena. Northern Virginia is in the running for Amazon's second U.S. headquarters, with Maryland and D.C. also putting in bids.
Trump: Puerto Rico deaths low compared to "real catastrophe" like Katrina

President Trump met with political and military representatives in Puerto Rico Tuesday to discuss the ongoing recovery effort following Hurricane Maria. Trump, who repeatedly praised the good work of federal responders, also drew comparisons to Hurricane Katrina, suggesting that Puerto Rico should "be very proud" to have faired better:

"Every death is a horror, but if you look at a real catastrophe, like Katrina, and you look at the tremendous, hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of people that died, and you look at what happened here with really a storm that was just totally overpowering, nobody's sever seen anything like this. And what's your death count as of this moment? 17? [Gov. Ricardo Roselló says 16] … 16 versus literally thousands of people. You can be very proud. Only 16 instead of thousands in Katrina."
More from the meeting:

  • "I hate to tell you, Puerto Rico, but you've thrown our budget a little out of whack. Because we've spent a lot of money on Puerto Rico."
  • To Gov. Rosselló: "He didn't play politics. He told it like it was, gave us the highest marks."
  • ""It got hit as a 5 — Category 5 storm, which just literally never happens... few people have even heard of [a Category 5] hitting land. But it hit land."
  • On FEMA, first responders, and others aiding in the recovery: "I've never seen people working so hard in my life."
Warren Buffett explains the bull market

AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File

Warren Buffett this morning told CNBC that the stock markets continue to climb, in large part, because of low interest rates:

Interest rates are gravity.
Context: The Federal Reserve cut the federal funds rate to effectively nothing in December 2008, as a response to the financial crisis. It has since climbed to 1.25%, but that's still well below historic norms and not nearly enough to push yield-hungry investors out if public equities.

More from Buffett:

  • Waiting game: "Everybody expects interest rates to change, but they've been expecting it quite a while."
  • Future math: "If three years from now interest rates are 100 basis points higher, then the stocks-- stocks will still look cheap at these prices. If they're 300 or 400 basis points, they won't look cheap."
  • Taxes: "It'd be kinda foolish to have a gain now and pay 35% tax on it if by waiting a few months you were likely to pay 25%.
Trump touches down in Puerto Rico

Photo: Evan Vucci / AP

President Trump is on the ground in San Juan, Puerto Rico to survey relief efforts following Hurricane Maria. He'll attend a briefing later this afternoon with the governors of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands as well as San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz — whom he's recently attacked via social media.

