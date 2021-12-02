Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Report: Markets like carbon-cutting firms

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Data: Lazard Climate Center; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

Analysis of companies' market performance shows a relationship between emissions-cutting and higher share prices relative to earnings, a metric of investor confidence.

Driving the news: Lazard, a financial advisory firm, explored the equity values and emissions of over 16,000 companies in 2016-2020.

What they're saying: "The data accumulated so far make it clear that the more greenhouse gases a company emits, the lower its stock price relative to its earnings," Lazard's Peter Orszag and Zachery Halem write in a Bloomberg column.

  • "[I]t’s clear the stock market is already rewarding companies that reduce emissions with higher valuations," they write.
  • Orszag, who headed the White House budget office early in the Obama era, is Lazard's CEO for financial advisory. Halem directs the new Lazard Climate Center, which released the analysis yesterday.

Zoom in: The nexus between emissions and market performance varies by company size, type and location.

  • It's more pronounced for large companies, which the analysts posit is because of greater scrutiny and regulations.
  • "For European industrial companies with a market cap above $50 billion, the price-earnings multiple falls by a whopping 18% for every 10% increase in carbon emissions," their column notes.

What's next: They predict valuations will become increasingly tied to emissions as CO2 prices rise in Europe and, more broadly, as climate controls grow stronger.

IEA report: A stronger renewables forecast still falls short

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Dec 1, 2021 - Energy & Environment

Exxon sets new emissions goals for 2030

An Exxon Mobil Corp. gas station in Falls Church, Virginia. Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Exxon on Wednesday unveiled 2030 greenhouse gas targets as it faces investor and activist pressure to do more on climate.

Driving the news: They include a 20%-30% cut in corporate emissions intensity — that is, emissions per unit of output — and a 40%-50% intensity cut in oil-and-gas exploration and production.

Mike Allen, author of AM
3 hours ago - World

Courage vs. coddling with China

Peng Shuai of China serves during the China Open in Beijing in 2017. Photo: Andy Wong/AP

The women's professional tennis tour suspended tournaments in China Wednesday out of concern for Peng Shuai, on the same day that a top business voice made excuses for Beijing.

Why it matters: Ahead of February's Winter Olympics in Beijing, some sports figures are taking on the regime — while Big Business shrinks from confrontation with the world's second-largest economy.

Jeff Tracy
4 hours ago - Sports

What to know about the first MLB lockout since 1995

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Hope you enjoyed the recent flurry of free-agent activity, because it's likely the last non-lockout-related MLB news for a while.

Driving the news: The owners locked out the players after the collective bargaining agreement expired at midnight last night, leading to MLB's ninth work stoppage — and first since 1995.

