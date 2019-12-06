Mark Wiseman exits BlackRock due to undisclosed relationship with employee

Mark Wiseman is out at BlackRock, where he was considered a possible successor to CEO Larry Fink, after engaging in a consensual affair with a subordinate without disclosing it to the company.

The big picture: He's already been removed from the company website, and emails to his BlackRock account bounce back. Wiseman, whose wife also works at BlackRock, joined in 2016 after leading the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.