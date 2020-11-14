Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Mapping air pollution at the neighborhood level

Bryan Walsh, author of Future
Breezometer visualization of 24 hours of air pollution in Brooklyn. Credit: Breezometer

An Israeli startup is providing near block-by-block analysis and forecasts of air quality data.

Why it matters: The more we learn about air pollution, the worse it appears for us — even at what seem like low levels. Being able to visualize the dynamic state of air quality at a granular level can help people protect their health, and even decide where to live.

How it works: Breezometer taps air quality sensors to create a microlocal forecast that changes every 15 ft. to 16 ft., in real time, says Ran Korber, the company's founder and CEO.

  • Users can see air pollution levels not just in their region or city, but along their block.

Details: Machine-learning algorithms can forecast air quality for dozens of pollutants with what Korber says is 90% confidence six hours into the future, though that accuracy declines over longer periods.

By the numbers: The global air quality monitoring market is valued at nearly $5 billion according to one estimate and is projected to grow by more than 5% a year.

  • COVID-19 severity has been connected to air pollution, and Korber says he has noticed an uptick in users looking to Breezometer to tell them "where they should live during lockdown."

The bottom line: As sensors of all kinds become more sensitive, less expensive and more ubiquitous — and as algorithms that can make sense of those readings improve — expect more products like this one.

Joann Muller, author of Navigate
Nov 13, 2020 - Economy & Business

Vaccine offers hope for airlines — and a big logistical challenge

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The vaccine news airlines have been waiting for arrived this week, raising hopes for a recovery in passenger air travel — but only if the crippled industry can muster the resources to deliver billions of life-saving doses to the world.

Why it matters: A vaccine could restore the public's trust in flying — if it's widely available — and airlines themselves will play a crucial role in what UNICEF calls the world’s largest and fastest vaccine distribution effort in history.

Axios
Updated 38 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Measles is surging around the worldThe trickiest vaccine launch in U.S. history.
  2. Politics: North Dakota governor issues mask mandate amid coronavirus spike.
  3. Business: Pandemic brings boom times for swaths of corporate America — COVID hits first cruise ship to return to Caribbean since pandemic stalled industry.
  4. States: Oregon and New Mexico enter partial lockdowns — New York's daily COVID-19 case count tops 5,000 for first time since April.
Sara Kehaulani Goo
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Poll: Majority of Americans find inequity in our education system

Data: Axios/Ipsos poll; Note: ±2.4% margin of error; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

A strong majority of Americans say our public education system is unequal, and half say the nation's schools aren't well equipped to help children of all races and ethnicities succeed, according to a new Axios-Ipsos survey.

Why it matters: As our nation becomes more diverse and confronts racial discrimination, Americans want our school systems to live up to the promise of providing a more equal opportunity for all children to succeed.

