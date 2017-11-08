 Maine becomes first state to expand Medicaid by referendum - Axios

Newest Stories

Trump calls for further isolation of North Korea in Seoul speech

17 mins ago / Politics

Election night roundup: Democrat Northam elected Virginia governor

1 hr ago / Politics

Schumer supports requiring sexual harassment training for lawmakers

1 hr ago / Politics

Boyfriend of woman shot on live newscast wins Virginia election

1 hr ago / Politics

De Blasio sails to second term as NYC mayor

1 hr ago / Politics

Danica Roem becomes Virginia's first transgender elected official

1 hr ago / Politics

After loss, Trump says Gillespie didn't "embrace me or what I stand for"

2 hrs ago / Politics

Democrat Phil Murphy elected governor of New Jersey

3 hrs ago / Politics

Second House Republican of the day announces retirement

3 hrs ago

House Republicans keep announcing 2018 departures

3 hrs ago / Politics

Trump attempts surprise visit to the DMZ

3 hrs ago / Politics

Virginia governor's race: live results

4 hrs ago

The attorney general race in Virginia

4 hrs ago / Politics

GOP senators consider delaying corporate tax cut

5 hrs ago / Politics

Texas shooting hero: 'All I was thinking is I've got to get there'

5 hrs ago

Texas church shooting: Air Force error, anger at in-laws preceded attack

5 hrs ago

Virginia gubernatorial race goes to the wire

5 hrs ago / Politics

11 elections to watch today

6 hrs ago / Politics

Snap announces app redesign amid slowed user growth

6 hrs ago / Technology

Another House Republican announces retirement

6 hrs ago

The victims of the Texas church massacre

6 hrs ago / Politics

Axios PM

6 hrs ago / Axios PM

Oregon company that distributes body parts raided by FBI

7 hrs ago / Politics

Congress subpoenaed former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer to testify on data breach

7 hrs ago / Technology

Twitter is giving (almost) everyone longer tweets

7 hrs ago / Technology
Top Stories
Featured

Maine becomes first state to expand Medicaid by referendum

Gov. Paul LePage opposes Medicaid expansion

The Affordable Care Act's Medicaid expansion was a big winner tonight: Voters in Maine approved a ballot measure to participate in the expansion, and Democrats' significant gains in Virginia improved the odds it will expand the program, too.
What's next: Although Maine voters signed off on Medicaid expansion last night, some advocates expect Gov. Paul LePage to drag his feet until he leaves office next year, pushing the actual implementation of tonight's referendum to his successor. In Virginia, Democrats' romp through the House of Delegates — where the policy died under Gov. Terry McAuliffe — will make Medicaid expansion significantly more likely.
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Election night roundup: Democrat Northam elected Virginia governor

Northam. AP photo

Democrat Ralph Northam has defeated Republican Ed Gillespie by an 9 point margin to become Virginia's next governor. About half an hour after the race was called, President Trump tweeted that Gillespie "didn't embrace me or what I stand for."

  • Why it matters: The race inflamed tensions over immigration and crime with brutal negative ads, and was seen as a preview of how the "Trump question" would loom over elections in 2018. If Northam had lost there would have been panic and introspection within the Democratic Party. Now, the Dems have notched their first big win of the Trump era.
  • What to watch: Democrats won all 3 statewide races and are surging in the House of Delegates. The Dems could ultimately take a majority in that chamber, a completely unforeseen outcome.
Election night roundup ... words

Smart takes...

  • Larry Sabato, Director of the University of Virginia's Center for Politics, says tonight's results establish Virginia as a blue state: "Goodbye, purple."
  • Nate Cohn of the Upshot: "By any measure other than Trump, Gillespie did great in white, rural, western Virginia. He was annihilated in the suburbs."
  • Ryan Struyk of CNN points out that "Northam doubled Clinton margin among white college-educated women."
  • Dave Wasserman of the Cook political report on the results across Virginia: "This is a tidal wave."

Two notable VA winners

  1. Danica Roem became the first transgender person to win elected office in Virginia, beating a man who once referred to himself as Virginia's "chief homophobe."
  2. Chris Hurst was elected to the House of Delegates two years after his girlfriend Alison Parker was murdered during a live TV broadcast. Hurst said he was running to honor her legacy.

Other noteworthy results

A playbook for 2018?

Shortly after the election was called, David Turner, Northam's communication director told Axios' Shannon Vavra he hopes the win provides a playbook for "how to deal with Trump." His advice:

  • "Attach [Trump] policies to the candidate," as Northam did on clean air and water issues and education, for example.
  • Get out a strong ground game. Turner cited stats showing Northam's was "an organization that was ready to turn out and it clearly worked," Turner said.
  • Turner emphasized if Dems attack the other candidate on a personal level, that's less impactful than doing so on issues.
  • For GOP hopefuls in the 2018 election cycle, "I think Republicans are going to have to think long and hard about this tax bet," Turner said. He thinks the GOP tax plan is "just like Trumpcare" and puts Republicans on a "dangerous" electoral footing.

One eye-catching quote...

"I do believe that this is a referendum on this administration" and Trump should do some "self-reflection." That's from Congressman Scott Taylor, a Virginia Republican (h/t Alex Burns, NYT)

One thing to watch...

Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Trump calls for further isolation of North Korea in Seoul speech

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a speech at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Lee Jin-man / AP, Pool Photo

President Trump addressed South Korea's National Assembly on Tuesday night, saying he was prepared to offer Kim Jong-un's regime "a path to a far better future," but only if the regime gives up its nuclear ambitious. He addressed Kim directly, saying:

"Today, I hope I speak not only for our countries, but for all civilized nations, when I say: Do not underestimate us. And do not try us."

Keep reading ... words

Other highlights from Trump's speech:

  • "We call on every nation including China and Russia to fully implement U.N. Security Council resolutions, downgrade diplomatic relations with the regime, and sever all ties of trade and technology."
  • "We did not choose to draw here...the line between peace and war, between decency and depravity, between law and tyranny, between hope and total despair. It is a line that has been drawn many times in many places throughout history. To hold that line is a choice free nations have always had to make."
  • "North Korea is right about only one thing: the Korean people do have a glorious destiny, but they could not be more wrong about what that destiny looks like. The destiny of the Korean people is not to suffer in the bondage of oppression, but to thrive in the glory of freedom."
Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

De Blasio sails to second term as NYC mayor

De Blasio flashes a thumbs up after casting his vote in Brooklyn. Photo: Richard Drew / AP

New York City's mayor, Democrat Bill de Blasio, was elected to a second term Tuesday, beating Republican opponent Nicole Malliotakis after leading her by over 40 points in recent polls.

Big-name Democrats Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren campaigned and fundraised for De Blasio, but he was almost guaranteed to keep his seat in a city where Democrats outnumber Republicans nearly 7 to 1.

Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Danica Roem becomes Virginia's first transgender elected official

Roem canvasses in Virginia. Photo: Steve Helber / AP

Danica Roem, a transgender woman, was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates Tuesday. She defeated incumbent Robert Marshall who, in 2006, referred to himself as the state's "chief homophobe" and, earlier this year, introduced a "bathroom bill" pertaining to transgender individuals, per the Washington Post.

Roem will be one of the very few transgender elected officials in the nation. The first openly transgender person to hold office was Althea Garrison, elected as a Republican to the Massachusetts House of Representatives in 1992.

Keep reading ... words

Roem is also one of several Democrats who unseated Republicans in races for the Virginia state legislature, a shocking outcome that could see Democrats become the majority party in the chamber.

Go deeper: Democrat Ralph Northam wins the race for Virginia governor

Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

After loss, Trump says Gillespie didn't "embrace me or what I stand for"

A tweet from President Trump 30 minutes after Democrat Ralph Northam was declared the winner in Virginia, and minutes before his address from South Korea:

This is another sign that Trump takes these results personally, particularly with cable news coverage focusing on his impact on this race.

Worth noting: Gillespie did embrace some of Trump's platform, making immigration and crime key tenets of his pitch to voters and campaigning more as a populist than the D.C. insider he is. .

Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Democrat Phil Murphy elected governor of New Jersey

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Phil Murphy is welcomed with music and dancers during a rally with members of the Asian-American community. Photo: Seth Wenig / AP

Democrat Phil Murphy, a former Goldman Sachs executive, is the next Governor of New Jersey. He beat out Chris Christie's Lieutenant Governor, Kim Guadagno. Christie's rock bottom approval ratings (15% as of July) certainly didn't help in what proved a comfortable win for the Democrats.

Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

House Republicans keep announcing 2018 departures

J. Scott Applewhite / AP

Ted Poe of Texas and Frank LoBiondo of New Jersey are the latest in a series of House Republicans to announce they'll retire at the end of this term. According to Nate Cohn of the New York Times, LoBiondo's exit is a big one for Democrats:

The names ... words

There are now 13 Republicans departing in 2018 and just one Democrat. In addition, Jason Chaffetz resigned his seat in June, and his replacement is being elected Tuesday.

  • Outlier check 1: According to Brookings, the average terms served for retiring members has hovered around 8 over the last 40 years, but dropped to 5 in the 2016 cycle. The average among these 13 Republicans is 9.3.
  • Outlier check 2: The number to watch for to help determine if this trend is notable is 23. That's the average number of retiring representatives over the last five election cycles. Over that time, there has been more attrition from Republicans than from Democrats. However, the 12-to-1 ratio of retiring Republicans to Democrats is a considerable disparity.

A look at the 13 departing Republicans...

Ted Poe of Texas:

  • Date announced: Nov. 7
  • Terms: 7
  • 2016 margin of victory: 25 points
  • 2016 presidential: Trump by 9 points

Frank LoBiondo of New Jersey:

  • Date announced: Nov. 7
  • Terms: 12
  • 2016 margin of victory: 22 points
  • 2016 presidential: Trump by 5 points

Lamar Smith of Texas:

  • Date announced: Nov. 2
  • Terms: 15
  • 2016 margin of victory: 31 points
  • 2016 presidential: Trump by 10 points

Jeb Hensarling of Texas:

  • Date announced: Oct. 31
  • Terms: 8
  • 2016 margin of victory: 61 points
  • 2016 presidential: Trump by 28 points

Pat Tiberi of Ohio:

  • Date announced: Oct. 19
  • Terms: 9
  • 2016 margin of victory: 37 points
  • 2016 presidential: Trump by 11 points

Tim Murphy of Pennsylvania (resigned in scandal):

  • Date announced: Oct. 5
  • Terms: 7 full terms
  • 2016 margin of victory: uncontested
  • 2016 presidential: Trump by 20 points

Dave Trott of Michigan:

  • Date announced: Sept. 11
  • Terms: 2
  • 2016 margin of victory: 13 points
  • 2016 presidential: Trump by 5 points
Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania:
  • Date announced: Sept. 7
  • Terms: 7
  • 2016 margin of victory: 20 points
  • 2016 presidential: Trump by 8 points
Dave Reichert of Washington:
  • Date announced: Sept. 6
  • Terms: 7
  • 2016 margin of victory: 20 points
  • 2016 presidential: Clinton by 3 points
John J. Duncan Jr. of Tennessee:
  • Date announced: July 31
  • Terms: 15 full terms
  • 2016 margin of victory: 51 points
  • 2016 presidential: Trump by 35 points
Ileana Ros-Lehtinen of Florida:
  • Date announced: April 30
  • Terms: 14 full terms
  • 2016 margin of victory: 10 points
  • 2016 presidential: Clinton by 20 points
Lynn Jenkins of Kansas:
  • Date announced: Jan. 25
  • Terms: 5
  • 2016 margin of victory: 28 points
  • 2016 presidential: Trump by 19 points
Sam Johnson of Texas:
  • Date announced: Jan. 6
  • Terms: 13 full terms
  • 2016 margin of victory: 27 points
  • 2016 presidential: Trump by 14 points
Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Trump attempts surprise visit to the DMZ

President Donald Trump's Chief of Staff John Kelly, at center, checks his watch as administration staff try to wait out a bad weather call at U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan, Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. Marine One turned back because of a bad weather call just minutes away from visiting the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), the tense military border between the two Koreas.. Photo: Andrew Harnik / AP

President Trump was en-route to the Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea today when Marine One had to turn back due to bad weather.

Per the press pool: "Your pool was summoned earlier than originally scheduled Wednesday morning and briefed by Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders about the president's surprise trip to the Demilitarized Zone. 'This is where we're going,' Ms. Sanders said, holding up a piece of notepaper on which the letters 'DMZ"'were scrawled. She said that was the way she had been instructed to alert us to our destination."

Why it matters: While there was plenty of buzz around a possible trip to the DMZ. An administration official said in October that he would forego the visit because it's become "a little bit of a cliché really." The President is in the middle of a 13-day trip throughout Asia.

Keep reading ... words

After being forced to turn back by weather on the first attempt, the president waited an hour to try again before the trip was called off. Sanders told reporters WH officials were hoping the fog would clear. South Korean President Moon was to join Trump on the visit, which Sanders called a "historic moment" because it may have represented the first time the U.S. and South Korean presidents had visited the DMZ together.

Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

GOP senators consider delaying corporate tax cut

The Senate is considering major changes to the House's proposed tax plan. Photo: Jacquelyn Martin / AP

The Senate's Republican leadership is considering changing the House GOP's tax plan to include a one-year delay in slashing the corporate tax rate, the Washington Post reports. Such a delay would save $100 billion, but could be resisted by President Trump who has pushed for an immediate tax break for companies.

Other proposed changes include retaining seven tax brackets, instead of the four presented by the House, and eliminating state and local tax deductions for families.

Go deeper: Winners and losers from the House GOP tax plan

Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Texas church shooting: Air Force error, anger at in-laws preceded attack

A law enforcement official changes a flag to half-staff in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Photo: Eric Gay / AP

Devin P. Kelley — who shot 46 people, 26 of them fatally, in a Sutherland Springs, Texas church on Sunday — should not have been able to legally buy a gun after being convicted of domestic violence against his wife and infant daughter, but the Air Force never entered his name into a federal database.

Tuesday, a NYT report revealed that Kelley was placed in a psychiatric facility while he served in the Air Force after being charged in a military court for repeatedly assaulting his wife and baby stepson. Kelley escaped the facility in 2012 and was taken back into police custody.

Keep reading ... words

President Trump addressed the shooting from Japan and said it was not "a guns situation," instead calling "mental health" the problem. He ordered that American flags flown at the White House, all public buildings and grounds, and military posts be flown at half-staff through sunset on Thursday.

The investigation:

  • On Monday, FBI investigators flew Kelley's phone to headquarters in Quantico, Virginia after they were unable to get into the device to access information that may be key in deciphering his motives.
  • Law enforcement officials recovered the suspect's rifle from the scene of the crime as well as two handguns from his car. All of the weapons, including a fourth, were purchased by the suspect himself, and all were purchased after his conviction.
  • There is video recording from inside the church that investigators have collected and reviewed.

The suspect:

Kelley was a resident of the neighboring county and served in the Air Force from 2010–2014 who left with a "bad conduct" discharge and was sentenced to a year's confinement for the assault, per the LA Times. Investigators said there was a "domestic situation going on" between the suspect and his in-laws, and Kelley's grandmother-in-law was among the people he gunned down at the church, CNN reports.

Kelley also "expressed anger at his mother-in-law," before the shooting, investigators said. He reportedly sent her messages that investigators will be able to view if they can access information on his phone. Authorities have confirmed that the shooting was not linked to race or religion, and the FBI does not have a terrorism investigation open at this time.

The timeline:

  • The church service began at 11 a.m. Sunday morning.
  • At 11:20 a.m., Kelley was spotted at a gas station near the church. He was dressed in black and wearing tactical gear, including a ballistic vest.
  • Shortly after, at about 11:30 a.m., he crossed the street to the church and began shooting at it, using a Ruger AR-15, similar to a military rifle. He then moved to the right side of the church and kept shooting, before entering the church to open fire inside.
  • When the suspect exited the church, a local man, who was armed, confronted him and shot him twice — once in the arm and once in the leg. At that point, the suspect dropped his weapon and fled in his vehicle.
  • A second local man, Johnnie Langendorff, was driving by when he saw the encounter between Kelley and the resident, according to local TV station KSAT. The two men chased after Kelley in Langendorff's car until the suspect ran into a ditch.
  • During the chase, which lasted about 11 miles, Kelley used his cell phone to call his father and notify him that he had been shot and "probably would not make it," per investigators.
  • Law enforcement later arrived and found Kelley dead inside his vehicle — killed by a self-inflicted gunshot to the head, per investigators.

The victims:

The victims of the shooting at First Baptist church range in age from 18 months to 77 years old, and include the pastor's 14-year-old daughter. "Nearly everyone had some type of injury" and about half of those killed were children, Sheriff Joe Tackitt said. The deceased include at least 8 members of a single family, CNN reports. A pregnant woman and three of her children were killed along with her brother-in-law, his child and additional members of their family. The visiting pastor leading the service was also gunned down.

There were 20 people wounded and taken to local hospitals after the attack, including 6 in stable condition, 4 in serious condition and 10 in critical condition. The death count may rise, authorities said. Of the deceased, 23 people were killed inside the church, two died outside and one person died at the hospital.

How to help: Officials are setting up two bank accounts, including one with Wells Fargo, to collect donations for the victims and their families.

Sutherland Springs is a small town in South Texas, about 35 miles east of San Antonio. Parishioners present at the First Baptist Church's Sunday service — when the shooter attacked — were likely all members of Sutherland Spring's small community of around 700 people. About 4% of them were gunned down Sunday morning. The local community center has been turned into a resource center for families of the victims to wait for information.

This was the worst church shooting in U.S. history and the deadliest mass shooting in Texas's history.

Go deeper: The victims of the attack; The deadliest mass shootings in modern U.S. history ... This one is tied for the 4th spot.

Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Virginia gubernatorial race goes to the wire

Democratic candidate for governor, Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam, left, shakes hands with Republican challenger Ed Gillespie after a debate at the University of Virginia-Wise. Photo: Steve Helber / AP

The only competitive gubernatorial election this year is in its final hours today in Virginia, pitting Democrat Ralph Northam, the state's Lieutenant Governor, against Republican Ed Gillespie, the former chair of the RNC. The race has inflamed tensions over immigration and crime with several negative ad hits, and has left the candidates essentially neck-and-neck in the last few days.

  • Why it matters: The implications of this gubernatorial race could help candidates from both parties decide how to handle the 'Trump question' in 2018.
  • What to know: 11 races to watch tonight
Keep reading ... words

The gubernatorial race: Northam v. Gillespie

Northam leads by 3% in the RCP polling average. Turnout drops from presidential election year rates of 70% to about 40% during off-year elections in Virginia, and when some polls have used that data to model results, Gillespie wins.

Virginia has tinted blue over the last several years and it's the only southern state that went for Hillary Clinton last year. If this was purely a referendum on Trump, polls wouldn't be nearly as close, especially given Trump's approval in Virginia is just over 30%.

  • Northam communications director David Turner tells Axios he thinks that Trump's unpopularity will turn out the vote on the Democratic side, but "I don't think you can rely on just Trump."
  • The 2017 volunteering numbers for Democrats and Republicans alike have been higher than in 2013, the last time Virginia held a gubernatorial race.
  • In 2014, Gillespie was polling double digits behind Mark Warner for a Senate seat, but he came back and ultimately lost by just 0.8%.

How the ad wars are playing out:

  • Gillespie has painted Northam as responsible for MS-13 gang violence in Virginia.
  • Northam has linked Gillespie to white supremacists with mailers including Gillespie, Trump, and tiki torches evoking the Charlottesville protests. Just last week, an ad from a group opposing Gillespie seemed to paint his supporters as racists. In it, a truck with a Gillespie bumper sticker chases minority children. It was pulled from the air after the NYC vehicular terror attack last week, and Gillespie issued a response ad claiming Northam "disdains" Virginians.
  • Meanwhile Northam has been aggressively linking Gillespie to Trump, who has endorsed Gillespie.

Trump tweeted Tuesday morning that Northam "will allow crime to be rampant" and that he has been "horrible" for the economy, adding he thinks Gillespie will "totally turn around" crime and the economy. The president has endorsed Gillespie, but has not campaigned for him in Virginia.

The wild card in the race is how sanctuary cities rhetoric plays. Northam's comment that he would sign a bill banning sanctuary cities in the state last week has potentially put some votes in play given how electorally important that issue is, although there are are no "sanctuary" jurisdictions in Virginia currently.

On voting

The campaigns have already garnered a record amount of absentee ballots — 147,000 per Friday's numbers, but there's still time for Virginians to cast votes. Polls are open 6am - 7pm Tuesday (find your polling location here). Voters must bring a photo ID, but can use IDs up to one year after the expiration date (student photo IDs and employer-issued photo IDs will work), per The Washington Post.

As results stack up tonight watch the bellwether counties, which usually predict the outcome of elections in Virginia: Prince William County and Radford City are the two most reliable, but it could also be worth watching Loudon County, Harrisonburg City, Albemarle County, Henrico County, Sussex County, and Northampton County. Keep in mind, the Democratic-leaning Washington suburbs tend to report later, so if Gillespie is ahead at first, it doesn't mean the jig is up yet, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Show less
Link copied to clipboard.

Newest Stories

Trump calls for further isolation of North Korea in Seoul speech

17 mins ago / Politics

Election night roundup: Democrat Northam elected Virginia governor

1 hr ago / Politics

Schumer supports requiring sexual harassment training for lawmakers

1 hr ago / Politics

Boyfriend of woman shot on live newscast wins Virginia election

1 hr ago / Politics

De Blasio sails to second term as NYC mayor

1 hr ago / Politics

Danica Roem becomes Virginia's first transgender elected official

1 hr ago / Politics

After loss, Trump says Gillespie didn't "embrace me or what I stand for"

2 hrs ago / Politics

Democrat Phil Murphy elected governor of New Jersey

3 hrs ago / Politics

Second House Republican of the day announces retirement

3 hrs ago

House Republicans keep announcing 2018 departures

3 hrs ago / Politics

Trump attempts surprise visit to the DMZ

3 hrs ago / Politics

Virginia governor's race: live results

4 hrs ago

The attorney general race in Virginia

4 hrs ago / Politics

GOP senators consider delaying corporate tax cut

5 hrs ago / Politics

Texas shooting hero: 'All I was thinking is I've got to get there'

5 hrs ago

Texas church shooting: Air Force error, anger at in-laws preceded attack

5 hrs ago

Virginia gubernatorial race goes to the wire

5 hrs ago / Politics

11 elections to watch today

6 hrs ago / Politics

Snap announces app redesign amid slowed user growth

6 hrs ago / Technology

Another House Republican announces retirement

6 hrs ago

The victims of the Texas church massacre

6 hrs ago / Politics

Axios PM

6 hrs ago / Axios PM

Oregon company that distributes body parts raided by FBI

7 hrs ago / Politics

Congress subpoenaed former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer to testify on data breach

7 hrs ago / Technology

Twitter is giving (almost) everyone longer tweets

7 hrs ago / Technology