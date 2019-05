The divide: At the San Isidro Festival, the far-right defends a lethal sporting tradition that ends when the bull or the torero dies. Madrid's outgoing left-wing mayor, on the other hand, has promised to implement bullfights "without blood or death."

The bottom line: Bullfights that end with the bull's death in the ring — a cultural tradition in Spain since the 19th century — are legal in Spain, part of France, Mexico, Peru, Columbia, Venezuela and some areas in Ecuador.

Go deeper: Spain's fractured politics on display in general election