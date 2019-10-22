Eleven defendants in the college admissions scandal, including "Full House" actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, now face bribery charges in addition to their indictments of conspiring to commit fraud and money laundering, NBC News reports.

Why it matters: The parents could now be looking at even more serious sentences. Loughlin and Giannulli have been accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters into the University of Southern California as crew team recruits, despite neither having previously participated in the sport.

Go deeper... Timeline: The major developments in the college admissions scandal