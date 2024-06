⚽ San Diego FC signed Mexican soccer star Hirving "Chucky" Lozano as its first designated player, which means his pay isn't bound by the league's salary cap. (Axios)

The winger will be one of SDFC's highest-paid players and the face of the club when it joins the 2025 MLS season.

And yes, his nickname refers to the horror series doll.

🌊 A proposed tax for stormwater infrastructure is one vote of the City Council before appearing on the November ballot. (Fox 5)

ğŸ—žï¸ A nonprofit organization run by Arizona State University's media program acquired the Times of San Diego as part of its attempt to innovate local news. (Times of San Diego)