31 outdoor concerts to maximize San Diego summer

Hometown favorites blink-182 are headed to Petco Park. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella

Summer concert season is here. The big picture: Here's our selection of the best upcoming outdoor shows to make the most of the warmer months (including September, when summer truly graces San Diego).

How it works: We've broken things down by month to help you plan, and we tried to include a mix of big and small shows across genres.

June

8 — Caifanes and Café Tacvba are two bands shaping the Latin-American alternative music scene. (NI)1

10 — Vampire Weekend is one of Andy's favorite rock bands. (CC)

14 — TLC, the iconic R&B girl group, will have No Scrubs in the audience at the SD County Fair. (CF)

18 — Noah Kahan, the folk-pop sensation, will make you want to sing your heart out — and Kate will be there! (NI)

26 — Jake Shimabukuro blends reggae, soul, gospel and R&B with a ukulele. (HB)

28 — San Diego Symphony Orchestra is sure to impress on opening night of the summer season. (RS)

28 — Ludacris the rapper wants you to Act a Fool at the fairgrounds. (CF)

28 — Chicano Batman is an alternative/indie band from Los Angeles. (CC)

30 — blink-182 is coming home. (PP)

July

4 — The Commodores ring in Independence Day with all their legendary Motown hits. (RS)

19 — Junior H is popularizing corridos tumbados, Mexico's latest pop phenomenon. (NI)

26 — Lake Street Dive plays that poppy soul that makes you dance in the kitchen. (CC)

29 — Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan and John Mellencamp need no introduction. (NI)

August

3 — MATTE BLVACK is a San Diego-based electronic touring outfit. (Q)

8 — Ana Tijoux is a Grammy-winning, French-born Chilean rapper. (UCSD)

8 — Luke Bryan is the new shorthand for popular country music. (NI)

10 — SummerSplash Reggae Fest is curated by the World Beat Cultural Center's celebrated director. (UCSD)

11 — Lucki hits his first headlining tour after a decade influencing underground hip-hop. (CC)

11 — Jason Mraz will take you on a Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride with the San Diego symphony. (RS)

12 — Young Miko is a Puerto Rican rapper making a name for herself in Latin pop. (CC)

15 —John Legend, the EGOT winner, performs with an orchestra for a night of songs and stories. (RS)

20 — Drugdealer builds a loving pastiche of '70s radio R&B, soul and yacht rock. (Q)

24 — Slightly Stoopid, Ocean Beach's own reggae rock band, puts on a show with Common Kings (NI)

30 — Tower of Power is an R&B/funk band with a killer horn section. (HB)

September

6 — Trombone Shorty and Big Boi will bring New Orleans jazz and hip-hop to San Diego. (RS)

7 — Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band are led by that guy from that other band. (CC)

11 — The Marley Brothers are celebrating their families reggae legacy. (NI)

14 — Chromeo is a Canadian electrofunk duo with soul. (PP)

26 — Goose is making indie-groove a thing, ready or not. (CC)

28 — Green Day and Smashing Pumpkins appear, along with Rancid and Linda Linda. (PP)