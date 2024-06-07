31 outdoor concerts to maximize San Diego summer

Summer concert season is here.
The big picture: Here's our selection of the best upcoming outdoor shows to make the most of the warmer months (including September, when summer truly graces San Diego).
How it works: We've broken things down by month to help you plan, and we tried to include a mix of big and small shows across genres.
June
8 — Caifanes and Café Tacvba are two bands shaping the Latin-American alternative music scene. (NI)1
10 — Vampire Weekend is one of Andy's favorite rock bands. (CC)
14 — TLC, the iconic R&B girl group, will have No Scrubs in the audience at the SD County Fair. (CF)
18 — Noah Kahan, the folk-pop sensation, will make you want to sing your heart out — and Kate will be there! (NI)
26 — Jake Shimabukuro blends reggae, soul, gospel and R&B with a ukulele. (HB)
28 — San Diego Symphony Orchestra is sure to impress on opening night of the summer season. (RS)
28 — Ludacris the rapper wants you to Act a Fool at the fairgrounds. (CF)
28 — Chicano Batman is an alternative/indie band from Los Angeles. (CC)
30 — blink-182 is coming home. (PP)
July
4 — The Commodores ring in Independence Day with all their legendary Motown hits. (RS)
19 — Junior H is popularizing corridos tumbados, Mexico's latest pop phenomenon. (NI)
26 — Lake Street Dive plays that poppy soul that makes you dance in the kitchen. (CC)
29 — Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan and John Mellencamp need no introduction. (NI)
August
3 — MATTE BLVACK is a San Diego-based electronic touring outfit. (Q)
8 — Ana Tijoux is a Grammy-winning, French-born Chilean rapper. (UCSD)
8 — Luke Bryan is the new shorthand for popular country music. (NI)
10 — SummerSplash Reggae Fest is curated by the World Beat Cultural Center's celebrated director. (UCSD)
11 — Lucki hits his first headlining tour after a decade influencing underground hip-hop. (CC)
11 — Jason Mraz will take you on a Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride with the San Diego symphony. (RS)
12 — Young Miko is a Puerto Rican rapper making a name for herself in Latin pop. (CC)
15 —John Legend, the EGOT winner, performs with an orchestra for a night of songs and stories. (RS)
20 — Drugdealer builds a loving pastiche of '70s radio R&B, soul and yacht rock. (Q)
24 — Slightly Stoopid, Ocean Beach's own reggae rock band, puts on a show with Common Kings (NI)
30 — Tower of Power is an R&B/funk band with a killer horn section. (HB)
September
6 — Trombone Shorty and Big Boi will bring New Orleans jazz and hip-hop to San Diego. (RS)
7 — Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band are led by that guy from that other band. (CC)
11 — The Marley Brothers are celebrating their families reggae legacy. (NI)
14 — Chromeo is a Canadian electrofunk duo with soul. (PP)
26 — Goose is making indie-groove a thing, ready or not. (CC)
28 — Green Day and Smashing Pumpkins appear, along with Rancid and Linda Linda. (PP)