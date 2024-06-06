Things to do in San Diego this weekend

Welcome to the weekend, San Diego! Let's have some fun.
Friday
⚽️ Wave game
Watch the San Diego Wave take on Marta and the Orlando Pride.
- When and where: Kickoff is at 7pm at Snapdragon Stadium
- Cost: Tickets are $15+
👭'TL;DR: Thelma Louise; Dyke Remix'
This fun, musical comedy is a queer spin on the classic female-led film.
- When and where: Showtimes are 8pm Friday, 2pm and 8pm Saturday and 2pm and 7pm Sunday at the Diversionary Theatre.
- Cost: Tickets are $27-$72
👵🏻 Mrs. Doubtfire
The beloved movie where Robin Williams moonlights as an elderly woman comes to life in this Broadway show.
- When and where: Showtimes are 8pm Friday, 2pm and 8pm Saturday and 1:30pm and 6:30pm on Sunday at the San Diego Civic Theater.
- Cost: Tickets are $40+
Saturday
🛍️ Sip and shop
Get drinks, permanent jewelry and major deals on bikinis and beachwear from local boutiques.
🇬🇷 Greek Festival
Opa! Celebrate Greek culture with live music, dancing, food and drinks
🍻 San Diego Brew Festival
Enjoy local beers, live music, popular food trucks and lawn games at this 21+ festival.
- When and where: at NTC Park in Liberty Station
- Cost: $50 for general admission (includes unlimited samples)
Sunday
💃🏼 Cabaret drag brunch
Enjoy a cast of queens and burlesque performances at this drag brunch that's all about show tunes.
- Cost: $13 tickets, plus $20 minimum spend
🍺 Mi Gente Block Party
Drink a beer and catch some live music, or shop at some local vendors.
- When and where: 12-6pm at Mujeres Brew House
- Cost: Free
⛳️ Gaslamp mini golf
Play 18 holes of mini-golf while enjoying food and drink specials at 10 bars and restaurants around Gaslamp.
- When and where: Golf is 1-4pm with an afterparty at SwingSocial until 6pm.
- Cost: Tickets are $25-$40
⚾️ Padres games
The Arizona Diamondbacks are in town to play the Padres in a four-game series.
- When and where: Games are Thursday and Friday at 6:40pm, Saturday at 5:40pm and Sunday at 1:10pm.
- Cost: Tickets start at $25
🏉 Legion game
It's military appreciation day at the San Diego Legion game vs. Anthem Rugby Carolina, plus tailgating, live music and rugby clinics.
- When and where: Events start at 10am for a 1pm kickoff at Snapdragon Stadium
- Cost: Tickets are $20+