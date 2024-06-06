Things to do in San Diego this weekend

Share on email (opens in new window)

Proof that the sun has appeared in San Diego at least once before. Photo: Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images

Welcome to the weekend, San Diego! Let's have some fun.

Friday

⚽️ Wave game

Watch the San Diego Wave take on Marta and the Orlando Pride.

When and where: Kickoff is at 7pm at Snapdragon Stadium

Kickoff is at 7pm at Snapdragon Stadium Cost: Tickets are $15+

👭'TL;DR: Thelma Louise; Dyke Remix'

This fun, musical comedy is a queer spin on the classic female-led film.

When and where: Showtimes are 8pm Friday, 2pm and 8pm Saturday and 2pm and 7pm Sunday at the Diversionary Theatre.

Showtimes are 8pm Friday, 2pm and 8pm Saturday and 2pm and 7pm Sunday at the Diversionary Theatre. Cost: Tickets are $27-$72

👵🏻 Mrs. Doubtfire

The beloved movie where Robin Williams moonlights as an elderly woman comes to life in this Broadway show.

When and where: Showtimes are 8pm Friday, 2pm and 8pm Saturday and 1:30pm and 6:30pm on Sunday at the San Diego Civic Theater.

Showtimes are 8pm Friday, 2pm and 8pm Saturday and 1:30pm and 6:30pm on Sunday at the San Diego Civic Theater. Cost: Tickets are $40+

Saturday

🛍️ Sip and shop

Get drinks, permanent jewelry and major deals on bikinis and beachwear from local boutiques.

When and where: 12-5pm at Maverick's Beach Club in Pacific Beach

🇬🇷 Greek Festival

Opa! Celebrate Greek culture with live music, dancing, food and drinks

When and where: 11am-10pm Saturday and 11am-8pm Sunday at Saint Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church in North Park/Hillcrest.

11am-10pm Saturday and 11am-8pm Sunday at Saint Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church in North Park/Hillcrest. Cost: $4

🍻 San Diego Brew Festival

Enjoy local beers, live music, popular food trucks and lawn games at this 21+ festival.

When and where: at NTC Park in Liberty Station

at NTC Park in Liberty Station Cost: $50 for general admission (includes unlimited samples)

Sunday

💃🏼 Cabaret drag brunch

Enjoy a cast of queens and burlesque performances at this drag brunch that's all about show tunes.

When and where: 11:30am at Gossip Grill in Hillcrest

Cost: $13 tickets, plus $20 minimum spend

🍺 Mi Gente Block Party

Drink a beer and catch some live music, or shop at some local vendors.

When and where : 12-6pm at Mujeres Brew House

: 12-6pm at Mujeres Brew House Cost: Free

⛳️ Gaslamp mini golf

Play 18 holes of mini-golf while enjoying food and drink specials at 10 bars and restaurants around Gaslamp.

When and where: Golf is 1-4pm with an afterparty at SwingSocial until 6pm.

Golf is 1-4pm with an afterparty at SwingSocial until 6pm. Cost: Tickets are $25-$40

⚾️ Padres games

The Arizona Diamondbacks are in town to play the Padres in a four-game series.

When and where: Games are Thursday and Friday at 6:40pm, Saturday at 5:40pm and Sunday at 1:10pm.

Games are Thursday and Friday at 6:40pm, Saturday at 5:40pm and Sunday at 1:10pm. Cost: Tickets start at $25

🏉 Legion game

It's military appreciation day at the San Diego Legion game vs. Anthem Rugby Carolina, plus tailgating, live music and rugby clinics.