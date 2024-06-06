Find free summer meals at San Diego schools

As the school year ends, low-income families can still get free meals and groceries for their kids at schools, libraries and community centers countywide. Why it matters: More than 100,000 kids in San Diego County experience food insecurity, which worsens in the summer when they lose access to free breakfast and lunches at school.

Driving the news: Starting this month, Feeding San Diego set up dozens of distribution sites where families can pick up a week's worth of prepared meals for each child, which includes five breakfasts and five lunches.

Several food pantries at schools and libraries will also provide free groceries throughout the summer.

Check the full list of summer meal sites for specific dates, times and locations.

Between the lines: Nearly 50% of students in San Diego County rely on free or reduced-price meals, according to Feeding San Diego, and these programs aim to keep those kids fed during summer months.

Zoom in: San Diego Unified School District is also partnering with the city to offer free breakfast and lunch to children and teens on weekdays, June 10-Aug. 2.

Check the list of schools, libraries and recreation centers for more details.

The latest: New this year, parents can also get $40 per month in California SUN Bucks, a statewide Summer-EBT program that works like CalFresh.

Children who qualify for free or reduced-price school meals are automatically enrolled.

The big picture: Feeding San Diego, Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank and other local organizations host summer food drives and distribute free meals and groceries throughout the city and county.