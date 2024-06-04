San Diego's life sciences industry dipped in 2023

Driving the news: The largest biotech conventionin the world is at the San Diego Convention Center this week, with over 20,000 attendees gathering for the Biotechnology Innovation Organization's annual event.
What he's saying: Mayor Todd Gloria started the conference Tuesday with a history lesson familiar to locals: decades ago, the city donated hundreds of acres to new University of California campus in San Diego, reserved the Torrey Pines Mesa for science and research, and an innovation economy flourished.
Gloria said it was his job to nurture San Diego's place as the country's third largest life sciences hub.