California is home to 57 of America's most profitable companies, according to the 2024 Fortune 500 list released Tuesday. Why it matters: California boasts the most Fortune 500 companies of any state for the first time in a decade, beating out Texas and New York.

The big picture: Apple (No. 3) and Google's parent company Alphabet (No. 8) are the state's top companies, with $383 billion and $307 billion in annual revenues respectively.

Zoom in: Three San Diego companies made this year's list, with tech giant Qualcomm leading the way at No. 117.

Qualcomm , a wireless technology and software company headquartered in Sorrento Valley, dropped 19 spots out of the top 100 this year, with about $35.8 billion in revenues (a 19% decrease from 2023).

Sempra, a public utility company that owns one of the largest energy networks in North America, jumped 39 spots to 246 with $16.7 billion in annual earnings.

LPL Financial Holdings, an investment and wealth management company, rose 48 spots to No. 392 on the list with $10 billion in revenues.

Reality check: Qualcomm, San Diego's largest technology firm with about 12,000 local employees, laid off more than 1,700 of them last year to reduce operating expenses, according to state filings.

The intrigue: Petco Health and Wellness regained some traction this year, climbing 20 spots to No. 551 with nearly $6.3 billion in revenues despite a loss of more than $1 billion compared to 2023.

Zoom out: Five California-based companies dropped off the coveted list, but nine new ones joined.

The newcomers are: Doordash (443), Prologis (463), Electronic Arts (482), Clorox (485), Workday (490), Monster Beverage (496), Intuitive Surgical (497), Super Micro Computer (498) and Cocentrix (499).

What we're watching: Whether San Diego-based biotechnology company Illumina (686) could ascend into the top 500 as it recorded $4.5 billion in revenue — a 1.7% decrease from 2023.