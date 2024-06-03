UCSD workers to join systemwide strikes

Thousands of workers at UC San Diego are expected to strike today in protest of the university's handling of pro-Palestinian demonstrations on campus.

Why it matters: The strike comes after police arrested hundreds of students and employees at UCSD and other UC campuses across the state as they dismantled encampments, escalating tensions.

Zoom in: Last month, police in riot gear cleared the Gaza solidarity encampment on UCSD's campus and arrested 64 people, most of whom were students.

Those students also face university misconduct charges.

The big picture: UCSD joins the union-led strike across the UC system that includes academic researchers, graduate teaching assistants and postdoctoral scholars.

State of play: Thousands of student workers and other academic employees have walked off the job at UC campuses over the last two weeks, starting at UC Santa Cruz on May 20.

Student employees at UCLA and UC Davis have since joined the strike

The strike will expand to UC Santa Barbara today and UC Irvine on Wednesday, according to United Auto Workers Local 4811.

The union is demanding that the university drop charges for all academic employees, students, faculty and staff who face disciplinary action or arrest resulting from pro-Palestinian protests, UCSD postdoctoral student and UAW 4811 recording secretary Joyce Chan told Axios via email.

Driving the news: UC officials are seeking a court order to bar UAW 4811, which represents nearly 48,000 student employees, from engaging in a strike.

Their filing to the California Public Employment Relations Board last week is the system's second request for an injunction against UAW 4811.

What they're saying: In the filing, attorneys for the university claim the strike is causing irreparable harm to hundreds of thousands of students who they say are now deprived of "access to key instructors."

In a statement, UCSD said the "illegal strike" violates the union's contract, which has a no-strike clause for "issues that have no bearing on employment at UC."

UCSD said the strike "disrupts typical class delivery, assignment grading and other learning activities during a critical time of year."

What to watch: The labor board could hand down a decision as soon as this week.

