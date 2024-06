The Ladies of Rouge performed a captivating burlesque show Friday night at Vin de Syrah's 15th anniversary party.

Why it matters: The intimate cabaret show is performed weekly at the underground wine bar and cocktail lounge in Gaslamp.

The intrigue: The ladies — dressed in sparkly, sequined bustiers — pulled a few audience members into the show, making it a memorable experience for some birthday and bachelorette parties.

If you go: Head down the stairs and find a hidden door leading into the eclectic lounge, where Alice in Wonderland meets Parisian brasserie.

The Ladies of Rouge — whose vocals are unreal — take over the dance floor around 9pm on Fridays.

The bottom line: Check out Vin de Syrah if you're looking for a unique date night downtown.