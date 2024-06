Share on email (opens in new window)

Part Time Lover in North Park was named one of the best bars in the country. Photo: Kate Murphy/Axios

One of San Diego's coolest bars is getting some national attention. State of play: Part Time Lover, a hi-fi listening bar with a record store in North Park, was named among Esquire's 42 Best Bars in America.

Esquire also recently tapped North Park's luxurious Lafayette Hotel as the best new hotel of 2024.

Both spots are by Consortium Holdings — the hospitality group behind some of the city's trendiest bars and restaurants.

Zoom in: Part Time Lover is an upscale, yet relaxed cocktail lounge that spins and sells vinyl from Folk Arts Rare Records — one of the oldest record stores in California.

The vibes are "mid-century living room yet more luxe" with a long wooden bar, velvet couches and checkered floors that make the interior design "as mesmerizing as the music," Esquire says.

Sip on a Japanese-style old fashioned or whisky highball as you listen to "everything from acid jazz to deep house to tropicalia."

Yes, but: As our Andy Keatts knows, a few P.T.L. cocktails will likely mean some vinyl is coming home with you.

If you go: The bar on 30th Street is open 4pm-2am, and the record shop is open 4-10pm.