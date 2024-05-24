Chula Vista spotlight: Where Olympic athletes come to San Diego to train

Hundreds of Olympic and Paralympic athletes come to San Diego and the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center in their chase to win gold. Why it matters: The facility is currently a training ground for athletes set to compete in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

The big picture: U.S. and international athletes across more than 20 professional and collegiate sports train at the 155-acre complex, which opened in 1995 and is owned by the city of Chula Vista.

Zoom in: The training facility includes weight rooms, a track-and-field complex, rowing and kayak courses, BMX supercross tracks, soccer fields, an archery range, and courts for tennis and beach volleyball.

The center also provides housing, dining, transportation and professional-development programs for athletes.

Typically, the athletes are selected to train here by their respective sport federation or national governing body.

By the numbers: Four years ago, 203 Olympic and Paralympic athletes from around the world trained here for the 2020 Tokyo Games.

10 U.S. athletes who trained here won gold in those Olympic games, joining 14 American gold medalists from the Paralympics.

They won in track-and-field competition, as well as BMX, swimming and cycling events.

Fun fact: Some notable 2020 gold medal winners include Allyson Felix and Sydney McLaughlin in track and field, Ryan Murphy in swimming and Jennifer Valente in BMX/freestyle.

What we're watching: Team USA canoe paddler Nevin Harrison, an SDSU student, is training in Chula Vista as she looks to defend her gold medal in Paris.