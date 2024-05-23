San Diego weekend events: Memorial Day ceremonies, outdoor movie screenings and street festivals

There's a lot going on in San Diego this long weekend, especially ways to honor the region's military community.
Friday
⚓ Legacy Week 2024
Recognize military sacrifice at a weekend-long events, starting with a Top Gun party and movie night.
- When and where: 6pm Friday, 10am to 5pm Saturday, 10am to 4pm Sunday, multiple events Monday about the USS Midway.
- Cost: $32 (museum entrance)
🇯🇲 Burning Spear
Witness a reggae legend at an intimate waterfront venue.
- When and where: 7pm at Humphreys Concerts By the Bay
- Cost: $74+
🎞️ Summer Movies in the Park
Watch "Barbie" at the first installment of the series of movie screenings all over the county.
- When and where: 6pm at Waterfront Park downtown
- Cost: Free
Saturday
🪩 Sing Dance Crawl 2024
Party all day at venues throughout the Gaslamp with proceeds benefiting The Wingman Foundation.
- When and where: 11am to 9pm across eight downtown venues.
- Cost: $75
🎭 San Diego International Fringe Festival
Support local artists spanning theater, cabaret, dance, film, spoken word and more.
🍺 Santee Street Fair and Craft Beer Festival
Sample local beer at this East County street fest with rides, games, vendors and live entertainment.
- When and where: 10am-6pm at Town Center Parkway and Riverview Parkway
- Cost: Free
🏍️ Pro Motocross Championship
Watch the best motocross racers in the world compete in the championship series.
- When and where: 8am to 5:30pm at Fox Raceway in Pala
- Cost: $35+
Sunday
🍓Vista Strawberry Festival
Eat fresh strawberries and enjoy a kids zone, art, a film festival and more.
- When and where: 8am-6pm, in downtown Vista. Shuttles available from parking at Vista High.
- Cost: Free
🎖️ Miramar National Cemetery Memorial Service
Honor fallen service members.
- When and where: 1-3 pm at Miramar National Cemetery
- Cost: Free
🎥 Rooftop Cinema Club
Choose from showings of classics like "Mean Girls" and "Jurassic Park" all weekend long (and through July 7).
- When and where: Showtimes vary, Manchester Grand Hyatt on the Embarcadero
- Cost: $19+
Monday
🇺🇸 Fort Rosecrans Memorial Day
Remember military members who died while serving at the annual Memorial Day ceremony at Fort Rosecrans.
- When and where: 10am Monday, arrive early to the off-site parking lot at the corner of Electron Drive and Catalina Boulevard. Shuttle service begins at 8am.
- Cost: Free.
🪦 Mt. Soledad Memorial Day Ceremony
Pay special tribute to the Third Battalion, Fifth Marine Regiment, which suffered the most casualties of any unit during the Afghanistan War.
- When and where: 2-3pm, Mt Soledad National Veterans Memorial
- Cost: Free