San Diego weekend events: Memorial Day ceremonies, outdoor movie screenings and street festivals

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 20: A general view of United States war veterans' graves at Fort Rosecra

Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery. Photo: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

There's a lot going on in San Diego this long weekend, especially ways to honor the region's military community.

Friday

Legacy Week 2024

Recognize military sacrifice at a weekend-long events, starting with a Top Gun party and movie night.

  • When and where: 6pm Friday, 10am to 5pm Saturday, 10am to 4pm Sunday, multiple events Monday about the USS Midway.
  • Cost: $32 (museum entrance)

🇯🇲 Burning Spear

Witness a reggae legend at an intimate waterfront venue.

  • When and where: 7pm at Humphreys Concerts By the Bay
  • Cost: $74+

🎞️ Summer Movies in the Park

Watch "Barbie" at the first installment of the series of movie screenings all over the county.

  • When and where: 6pm at Waterfront Park downtown
  • Cost: Free

Saturday

🪩 Sing Dance Crawl 2024

Party all day at venues throughout the Gaslamp with proceeds benefiting The Wingman Foundation.

  • When and where: 11am to 9pm across eight downtown venues.
  • Cost: $75

🎭 San Diego International Fringe Festival

Support local artists spanning theater, cabaret, dance, film, spoken word and more.

🍺 Santee Street Fair and Craft Beer Festival

Sample local beer at this East County street fest with rides, games, vendors and live entertainment.

  • When and where: 10am-6pm at Town Center Parkway and Riverview Parkway
  • Cost: Free

🏍️ Pro Motocross Championship

Watch the best motocross racers in the world compete in the championship series.

  • When and where: 8am to 5:30pm at Fox Raceway in Pala
  • Cost: $35+

Sunday

🍓Vista Strawberry Festival

Eat fresh strawberries and enjoy a kids zone, art, a film festival and more.

  • When and where: 8am-6pm, in downtown Vista. Shuttles available from parking at Vista High.
  • Cost: Free

🎖️ Miramar National Cemetery Memorial Service

Honor fallen service members.

  • When and where: 1-3 pm at Miramar National Cemetery
  • Cost: Free

🎥 Rooftop Cinema Club

Choose from showings of classics like "Mean Girls" and "Jurassic Park" all weekend long (and through July 7).

  • When and where: Showtimes vary, Manchester Grand Hyatt on the Embarcadero
  • Cost: $19+

Monday

🇺🇸 Fort Rosecrans Memorial Day

Remember military members who died while serving at the annual Memorial Day ceremony at Fort Rosecrans.

  • When and where: 10am Monday, arrive early to the off-site parking lot at the corner of Electron Drive and Catalina Boulevard. Shuttle service begins at 8am.
  • Cost: Free.

🪦 Mt. Soledad Memorial Day Ceremony

Pay special tribute to the Third Battalion, Fifth Marine Regiment, which suffered the most casualties of any unit during the Afghanistan War.

  • When and where: 2-3pm, Mt Soledad National Veterans Memorial
  • Cost: Free
