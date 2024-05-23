San Diego weekend events: Memorial Day ceremonies, outdoor movie screenings and street festivals

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

There's a lot going on in San Diego this long weekend, especially ways to honor the region's military community.

Friday

⚓ Legacy Week 2024

Recognize military sacrifice at a weekend-long events, starting with a Top Gun party and movie night.

When and where : 6pm Friday, 10am to 5pm Saturday, 10am to 4pm Sunday, multiple events Monday about the USS Midway.

: 6pm Friday, 10am to 5pm Saturday, 10am to 4pm Sunday, multiple events Monday about the USS Midway. Cost: $32 (museum entrance)

🇯🇲 Burning Spear

Witness a reggae legend at an intimate waterfront venue.

When and where : 7pm at Humphreys Concerts By the Bay

: 7pm at Humphreys Concerts By the Bay Cost: $74+

🎞️ Summer Movies in the Park

Watch "Barbie" at the first installment of the series of movie screenings all over the county.

When and where : 6pm at Waterfront Park downtown

: 6pm at Waterfront Park downtown Cost: Free

Saturday

🪩 Sing Dance Crawl 2024

Party all day at venues throughout the Gaslamp with proceeds benefiting The Wingman Foundation.

When and where : 11am to 9pm across eight downtown venues.

: 11am to 9pm across eight downtown venues. Cost: $75

🎭 San Diego International Fringe Festival

Support local artists spanning theater, cabaret, dance, film, spoken word and more.

When and where: Times, locations and prices vary

🍺 Santee Street Fair and Craft Beer Festival

Sample local beer at this East County street fest with rides, games, vendors and live entertainment.

When and where : 10am-6pm at Town Center Parkway and Riverview Parkway

: 10am-6pm at Town Center Parkway and Riverview Parkway Cost: Free

🏍️ Pro Motocross Championship

Watch the best motocross racers in the world compete in the championship series.

When and where : 8am to 5:30pm at Fox Raceway in Pala

: 8am to 5:30pm at Fox Raceway in Pala Cost: $35+

Sunday

🍓Vista Strawberry Festival

Eat fresh strawberries and enjoy a kids zone, art, a film festival and more.

When and where : 8am-6pm, in downtown Vista. Shuttles available from parking at Vista High.

: 8am-6pm, in downtown Vista. Shuttles available from parking at Vista High. Cost: Free

🎖️ Miramar National Cemetery Memorial Service

Honor fallen service members.

When and where : 1-3 pm at Miramar National Cemetery

: 1-3 pm at Miramar National Cemetery Cost: Free

🎥 Rooftop Cinema Club

Choose from showings of classics like "Mean Girls" and "Jurassic Park" all weekend long (and through July 7).

When and where : Showtimes vary, Manchester Grand Hyatt on the Embarcadero

: Showtimes vary, Manchester Grand Hyatt on the Embarcadero Cost: $19+

Monday

🇺🇸 Fort Rosecrans Memorial Day

Remember military members who died while serving at the annual Memorial Day ceremony at Fort Rosecrans.

When and where : 10am Monday, arrive early to the off-site parking lot at the corner of Electron Drive and Catalina Boulevard. Shuttle service begins at 8am.

: 10am Monday, arrive early to the off-site parking lot at the corner of Electron Drive and Catalina Boulevard. Shuttle service begins at 8am. Cost: Free.

🪦 Mt. Soledad Memorial Day Ceremony

Pay special tribute to the Third Battalion, Fifth Marine Regiment, which suffered the most casualties of any unit during the Afghanistan War.