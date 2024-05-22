Data: California Housing Partnership.; Chart: Axios Visuals The asking rent for a two-bedroom apartment in San Diego actually dipped in the second half of 2023, but that wasn't nearly enough to make housing costs manageable. Why it matters: A San Diego household still needs to earn more than $99,000 a year to avoid spending more than 30% of their income on housing, or nearly three times the minimum wage.

By the numbers: Average rent for a two-bedroom unit reached a high of $2,530 in last year's second quarter, then fell in both Q3 and Q4 , per a report this month from the California Housing Partnership and the San Diego Housing Federation.

The decline isn't delivering significant relief yet — the asking rent of $2,479 to close last year was still 1.6% more than in 2022.

Rents shot up after the pandemic, increasing 23% from $2,047 at the end of 2020 to last year's peak.

Yes, but: The percentage increase in asking rates — though still positive — has been trending down since the spring of 2022.

The bottom line: Despite the recent decline, 61% of low-income households are spending more than 30% of their incomes on rent — the standard for a rent-burdened household.